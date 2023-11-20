Travis Kelce isn’t famous for his musicianship, but he’s apparently not afraid to sing a little karaoke with Taylor Swift behind the scenes.

Kelce, 34, and Swift, 33, recently sang a duet to the Wheatus song “Teenage Dirtbag” while hanging out with friends around the firepit at Kelce’s home, according to one of his pals. “[They’re] peas in a pod,” the friend told WSJ. Magazine in a profile of Kelce published on Monday, November 20.

Kelce told the outlet that his memories of the evening were fuzzy, but his friend’s account could be true because “there was some wine involved, for sure.”

While the profile is largely about Kelce’s football career as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, there are still plenty of fun tidbits about his romance with Swift. The duo were first linked in September, nearly three months after Kelce attended one of her Eras Tour stops at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where he tried to go backstage to give her a handmade friendship bracelet that had his phone number on it.

Kelce wasn’t allowed to meet the pop star then, but he said that his attendance still ended up on Swift’s radar thanks to someone in her inner circle. “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said], ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he told the magazine. “She [later] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

The pair have since been spotted having dinner and holding hands in New York City, and earlier this month, Kelce flew to Argentina to attend one of Swift’s concerts in Buenos Aires. Swift has also cheered for Kelce and the Chiefs, including the team’s October game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey. At that game, Swift was accompanied by famous pals including Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Kelce admitted that he’s never spent time with anyone as famous as Swift, but the way she handles the global attention has helped him deal with the bigger spotlight that’s on him now too.

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life,” Kelce told WSJ. Magazine. “When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

Swift was expected to attend the Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles (and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce) on Monday, November 20, but she will now be in Rio de Janeiro for the third night of her Eras Tour residency there after postponing a show because of extreme heat.