Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones appears to have insider knowledge on whether Taylor Swift is planning to attend Travis Kelce’s Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones, 29, seemingly confirmed on Thursday, November 16, that Swift, 33, will be on hand for the Chiefs’ Monday, November 20, game. “I think when she comes this Monday, we can all go out,” the defensive lineman said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Jones, who plays alongside Kelce, 34, on the NFL team, let the tidbit slip while recalling Swift’s first Chiefs game in September. “First time she came, she invited us all to dinner,” he recalled. “I was so tired, it was only my second game back. I was like, ‘I’m exhausted.’ I went home and got in bed.”

The NFL star insisted that he “didn’t turn it down” when asked by Kelce to meet up with Swift after the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Jones claimed he was “just too tired to go,” adding, “Listen, I’m part Swifie. I support the Swifties.”

Jones named “Karma” as his current top track from the Grammy winner, noting that he is aware that Swift recently changed the lyrics to say, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me” in reference to her budding romance.

“Things are heating up between them, huh?” Jones teased. “I like it! Travis Kelce, he’s a lovable guy.”

Kelce made headlines this past summer when he revealed he was upset he missed his chance to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it at her Eras Tour performance in Kansas City. Months later, Kelce revealed he invited Swift to come watch him play — an invite she accepted on September 24.

Swift has since been spotted at several of Kelce’s games wearing red or Chiefs accessories in support of the tight end.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Kelce was recently was spotted in Argentina during his team’s bye week, cheering on Swift as she kicked off her South American Eras Tour leg. During the November 11 show, she gave Kelce a shout-out during “Karma” and was later seen kissing him backstage.

As things continue to heat up between the pair, an insider told Us that Swift and Kelce are ready for their parents to connect. Taylor’s mom and dad, Andrea and Scott Swift, “plan to meet” Travis’ parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, for the first time at the Monday NFL game, the source revealed to Us on Wednesday, November 15.

The game will be a rematch from Super Bowl LVII, in which Travis’ Chiefs beat his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Eagles. Jason, 36, plays center for the Philadelphia team.