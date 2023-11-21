Taylor Swift’s love for Travis Kelce is glowing in the dark, and pal Cara Delevingne is fully supportive of the budding romance.

“I’m so, so happy for her,” Delevingne, 31, told E! News on Saturday, November 18, while at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix. “I’m always rooting for my girl.”

The supermodel added: “There’s definitely something very different about them.”

Delevingne, who has been close pals with Swift, 33, for years, isn’t the only one of Swift’s inner circle who has commented on her relationship with Kelce, 34. Gigi Hadid previously addressed Swift’s dynamic with the tight end, writing via Instagram on November 13, “We are all over the moon for our girl.”

Swift and Kelce have been making headlines since July when the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that he failed to give Swift his number at her Kansas City Eras Tour concert earlier that month. Kelce, however, eventually was able to connect with the “Exile” singer and invited her to watch him play at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Grammy winner attended her first Chiefs game in September. She has since cheered on Kelce from the crowd on multiple occasions, including their October matchup against the New York Jets. At the time, Swift brought pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter with her to root for the team.

Earlier this month, Kelce returned the favor by flying to Argentina to support Swift on her Eras Tour in South America. During the show, Swift gave her partner a shout-out by changing a lyric in “Karma” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

Following Swift’s performance, Kelce was spotted kissing the musician backstage and sharing a sweet embrace.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”

Part of that plan was a possible appearance from Swift at Kelce’s Monday, November 20, in Kansas City. The game is a rematch between the Super Bowl LVII teams — and marks another battle between brothers Travis and Jason Kelce. Jason, 36, plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

While Swift missed the game after she had to reschedule one of her concerts in South America, Travis continued to gush over their connection.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said], ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published on Monday. “She [later] told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”