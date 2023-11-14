Taylor Swift fans are still reeling from her mid-concert hard launch of her romance with Travis Kelce — and so is her longtime BFF.

Abigail Anderson was caught subtly showing support to Swift, 33, via social media by dropping a “like” on a video from the pop star’s Saturday, November 11, performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The clip showed Kelce, 34, reacting after Swift changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” in his honor.

Kelce watched the show from the VIP tent with Swift’s dad, who was caught giving the tight end a high-five when Swift gave her “Karma” shout-out. Instead of singing “Karma is the guy on the screen,” she sang, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,” causing Kelce to blush in the audience.

Kelce and Swift have been linked since September, two months after he saw The Eras Tour for the first time in Kansas City and attempted to give Swift his phone number on a friendship bracelet. Swift eventually accepted Kelce’s invitation to see him and the Kansas City Chiefs play — and the pair have been going strong ever since.

Kelce arrived in Argentina on Friday, November 10, and was spotted on a dinner date with Swift before supporting her in the crowd at Saturday’s show. He previously hinted on his “New Heights” podcast earlier this month that he was thinking of going somewhere “closer to the equator” during his NFL bye week, which coincided with the beginning of Swift’s international run of shows.

When Swift’s show ended, she ran backstage to greet Kelce — and gave him a big kiss. Swift recapped her weekend in Argentina with a celebratory Instagram on Monday, with some fans convinced she threw in a hint about her PDA with Kelce by including a kiss emoji.

Since sparking her romance with Kelce, Swift has introduced some of her squad to the spouses of other Chiefs players. She was spotted hanging out in New York City with Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, and other A-list pals earlier this month, but it’s unclear whether Anderson, 33, has spent time with the NFL crowd yet.

With their friendship dating back to high school, Anderson has been there for Swift through all of her ups and downs — breakups included. Anderson was the inspiration for Swift’s 2008 hit “Fifteen,” which she dedicated to her “beautiful, redheaded high school best friend” at a Nashville concert in May.

Anderson isn’t the only one of Swift’s pals to support her budding romance with Kelce. Last month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift’s friends think the couple are “in love.”

“It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated,” the insider told Us, adding that Swift and Kelce are “really happy” together. “Travis is someone who is so different for her. With him it’s easy. She doesn’t have to worry about anything.”