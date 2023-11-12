We love love — and so does Taylor Swift’s friend Kelsea Ballerini.

“Me watching our boy Travis [Kelce] show up for our girl Taylor,” Ballerini, 30, captioned a Sunday, November 12, TikTok video of herself clapping. “2023 [is] the year of running offstage and kissing our men. Let’s gooo.”

After Swift’s Saturday, November 11, concert in Buenos Aires, she waved to fans as she walked offstage before noticing Kelce, 34, standing with his hands behind his back next to a black tent. The moment that Swift, 34, noticed Kelce, she sprinted down the walkway. When she made it to the NFL star, Swift wrapped her arms around his neck and pulled him in for a kiss.

Taylor also gave Kelce — who watched the show from the VIP tent next to her dad, Scott Swift — a low-key shout-out. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang during “Karma,” tweaking the line from “guy on the screen” to “guy on the Chiefs” based on Kelce’s football team.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Is Making Swifties Out of (Almost) All o... It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Taylor and Kelce have been linked since September, and he was overcome with emotion after hearing Taylor’s lyric change. During the concert, per social media footage, Kelce held his head in his hands and blushed at the call-out.

Ballerini, for her part, was seriously excited to see her pal’s unapologetic PDA. “2023 [is] really doing us right. Am I right?” she quipped in her caption.

Ballerini has also had a memorable year, going public with boyfriend Chase Stokes in January. Nearly five months later, they also packed on the PDA during a gig. In June, Ballerini ran off stage in the middle of her Heartfirst Tour during the interlude of “Penthouse,” the song she penned about her 2022 divorce from Morgan Evans. Ballerini sprinted to the side of the stage to where Stokes, 31, was waiting.

Related: Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle: All of Her Famous BFFs Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

They shared a sweet kiss before she returned to the stage. “I kissed someone new last night,” she continued in the song, pointing at the Outer Banks actor.

Ballerini has been friends with Taylor for years, even joining her onstage for a duet during Taylor’s 1989 tour in 2015. Plus, she met Kelce for the first time in February when they made their Saturday Night Live debuts together. (Ballerini was the musical guest of the episode that Kelce hosted.)

“I ship happiness!” Ballerini quipped to Access Hollywood in September. “Whoever is happy with whoever is what I ship. I adore Taylor. I adore Travis. So if they’re happy, I ship it. Period.”