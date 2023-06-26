Kelsea Ballerini felt anything but sad while singing one of her recent breakup songs thanks to her boyfriend, Chase Stokes.

The country star, 29, ran off stage to give the Outer Banks actor, 30, a kiss while performing her song “Penthouse” during a Seattle stop on her Heartfirst Tour on Saturday, June 24. The track was inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans and appeared on her candid EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, which she dropped on Valentine’s Day.

In a concert video shared by a fan via TikTok on Sunday, June 25, Ballerini sprinted toward the side of the stage during a pause in the melody and planted a smooch on Stokes before emerging from backstage. She pointed to the actor while singing the lyrics, “I kissed someone new last night.”

The “Peter Pan” singer — who was first spotted with Stokes at the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship in L.A. in January — changed the lyrics to “Penthouse” during a concert last month, dubbing it the “healed version.” The tune alludes to the Nashville penthouse she and Evans, 38, lived in prior to announcing their split in August 2022 after nearly five years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized that November.

Ballerini’s updated version includes a tweak to original lyrics, “But now I don’t know where you’re sleeping, baby.” She instead sings, “And now I don’t care where you’re sleeping, baby.”

Stokes simply watched his girlfriend’s Seattle performance from the wings. Last month, however, Ballerini brought the Tell Me Your Secrets alum — who previously dated his Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline — out on stage for her final show on Kenny Chesney’s Go Back Tour.

“It is the second to last city of this tour. Bring it on home, John B,” Ballerini quipped before taking shots with Chesney, 55, during the May 25 concert. (Her comment referred to Stokes’ character on the Netflix series.)

Earlier this month, Stokes weighed in on fans dubbing him a “golden retriever boyfriend,” a term used to describe someone who is charming, loyal and likable to all in a relationship. “I’ll take the job, I’ll take it,” he told Entertainment Tonight on June 19, before noting that his dog, Milo, is a golden retriever and German Shepherd mix.

The Maryland native went on to gush over the Grammy nominee, calling her “the best human being on planet Earth” and “so damn talented.” He continued: “Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it’s been beautiful.”

Stokes offered another glimpse into their romance via Instagram last month. “It’s Tuesday and the Stanley Cup came to my house. wtf,” the One of Us Is Lying alum captioned a slideshow of pics, including one of him admiring the prized NHL trophy and another of him nuzzling into Ballerini’s neck.

The “Miss Me More” songstress left an adorable comment on the May 9 upload, writing, “Find somebody that looks at you like chase looks at the stanley cup 😍 ps- you cute.”

Evans, for his part, has not appeared to move on post-divorce. The Australia native, did, however, pen the song “Over For You” about the breakup, which he debuted at a September 2022 concert.