While some men might not love the term “golden retriever boyfriend,” Chase Stokes is fine with the label given to him by his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini’s fans.

“I’ll take the job, I’ll take it,” the Outer Banks star, 30, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, June 19, adding that the nickname is fitting because his dog, Milo, is a golden retriever and German Shepherd mix. (A “golden retriever boyfriend” is typically defined as someone who is goofy, charming, loyal, high energy and lovable to all.)

Stokes went on to gush over Ballerini as she continues her Heartfirst tour.

“Oh my gosh, she seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she’s so damn talented,” the One of Us Is Lying actor shared. “I was just watching video — she’s been sending me stuff from last night in Santa Barbara. Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it’s been beautiful.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Stokes and the “Doin’ My Best” singer, 29, first sparked dating rumors in January after they were spotted together at the College Football Playoff National Championship in Los Angeles.

A month later, Ballerini — who split from ex-husband Morgan Evans in August 2022 — explained how she reached out to Stokes with the encouragement of her manager.

“I slid into those DMs,” the “This Feeling” songstress revealed on an episode of “Call Her Daddy” at the time. “He shoots [Outer Banks] in Charleston, and my manager lives there. …. He was like, ‘You know who’s really cute, like, when you’re ready? Chase.’ I was like, ‘You’re so right.’”

Ballerini continued: “His [Instagram] handle is ‘hichasestokes’ and I just said, ‘Hi Chase Stokes.’ … I have my s—t together and for me to share that with anyone is a gift. I want to be with someone that feels the same way about their life. … I’m a relationship bitch.”

In March, an insider told Us Weekly that Ballerini was “not looking to jump into something serious” following her divorce.

“Kelsea does really like Chase though, he’s fun and carefree and she needs that,” the source explained. “So there’s a very real possibility that they could date exclusively in the future.’

Nearly a month later, the Valiant One star accompanied Ballerini to the CMTs, which she cohosted with Kane Brown. “In my heart first era,” the “Blindsided” artist wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the ceremony.

In May, the “I Quit Drinking” singer invited Stokes on stage with her to help her celebrate her final show with Kenny Chesney.

“It is the second to last city of this tour. Bring it on home, John B,” Ballerini joked on stage, referring to Stoke’s character on the Netflix show.