She’s a pogue! Kelsea Ballerini’s time on tour with Kenny Chesney is coming to an end — and she invited boyfriend Chase Stokes on stage to help her celebrate her final show.

The “Heartfirst” singer, 29 — who has been on the road with Chesney, 55, for his Go Back Tour since March — joined the “American Kids” crooner on stage for a celebratory tequila shot at their Charleston, South Carolina, show on Thursday, May 25, with the Outer Banks star, 30, by her side.

Ballerini looked ready to rock in a cropped white tee, black daisy dukes and studded knee-high boots while Stokes kept it country-casual in denim, a white T-shirt and a backward baseball cap. Chesney, meanwhile, showed off his tan in a red tank top and jeans.

“It is the second to last city of this tour. Bring it on home, John B,” Ballerini quipped on stage, referencing Stokes’ character on the Netflix hit. The trio then downed their drinks before Chesney began his 2010 hit single, “You and Tequila.”

The Tennessee native later took to social media to shout out the “Penthouse” songstress and her beau. “Thanks also to @hichasestokes for bringing me and @kelseaballerini a shot before we sang ‘You and Tequila,’” he wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 26, alongside a series of images of the show, which included a sweet snap of him with Ballerini and Stokes toasting on stage.

Ballerini and Chokes were first linked in November 2022, less than one month after the country crooner finalized her divorce from ex-husband Morgan Evans. She and the “Over for You” singer, 38, were married for five years before calling it quits in September 2022. (Stokes, for his part, made headlines for his own high-profile romance with Outer Banks costar Madelyn Cline. The duo parted ways in November 2021 after more than a year of dating.)

Amid their blossoming romance, the Stranger Things alum has been spotted supporting the Grammy nominee at multiple concerts and events. Earlier this week, the duo visited Ballerini’s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, where they even paid a visit to her high school.

“A heart fillin 24 hours at home,” she captioned an Instagram post of the twosome walking around her alma matter.

In April, Stokes accompanied Ballerini to the CMTs, which she cohosted with Kane Brown. The lovebirds walked the red carpet hand in hand, smiling at each other while posing for cameras. “In my heart first era,” the “Blindsided” artist wrote via Instagram alongside photos from the ceremony.

Ballerini officially confirmed her romance with the Maryland native during a February episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, offering a glimpse into the pair’s first interaction.

“His [Instagram] handle is ‘hichasestokes’ and I just said, ‘Hi Chase Stokes,’” she shared with host Alex Cooper. “I have my s–t together and for me to share that with anyone is a gift. I want to be with someone that feels the same way about their life. … I’m a relationship bitch.”