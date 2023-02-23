Kelsea Ballerini is a sparkly girl in a glitzy world! Through the years, the songstress has dazzled Us with her eye-catching style.

The “Dibs” singer has become known for her vibrant fashion statements that include sequin gowns, crystal-covered blazers and more.

Ballerini took over New York Fashion Week in February 2023, attending multiple shows dressed to impress. For the Carolina Herrera fall/winter preview, the Tennessee native looked pretty in a pink strapless dress that featured a heart design at the bodice. Ballerini paired the frock with a fuchsia overcoat and coordinating sandal heels. She wore her hair in a sleek updo that featured loose, face-framing strands.

A few days earlier, the “Peter Pan” artist sat front row at the PatBO show and looked radiant in red. She stunned in a sequin suit that featured an oversized blazer and wide-leg pants. Ballerini teamed the getup with a bold red lip and wore her hair in a middle part down her back.

She also attended the Prabal Gurung presentation and was almost too hot to handle. The CMA Award-winner showed skin in a figure-hugging black cutout gown that featured a completely sheer skirt. She added a bit of bling with dangling crystal earrings. For glam, she donned a dramatic smoky eye and a glossy lip.

Ballerini went on to tap Prabal Gurung for the 65th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in February 2023. The “Miss Me More” singer looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow gown by the fashion house. The garment was made with a daring high slit a criss cross halter top and a cascading train. She gave the ensemble a monochrome finish by sporting lemon-colored heels.

The “Yeah Boy” songstress also turned heads at the 56th annual CMA Awards in November 2022. That night she graced the red carpet in Balenciaga’s aqua gloved gown, which was also on MacKenzie Porter at the same event and Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March 2022.

Ballerini reacted to the twinning moment the next day in a video posted via TikTok, sharing: “It’s giving: Blue is the moment. It’s giving: Great minds think alike. It’s giving: I immediately changed into a green dress because she looked so good in it.”

She added: “It’s giving: Don’t you dare do a ‘Who wore it better?’ or put a side-by-side. It’s rude.”

A month prior, Ballerini donned another Balenciaga ensemble at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event. The yellow silk number was equipped with a wrap skirt and a button-up construction. (Former First Lady Michelle Obama famously sported the piece during the Brooklyn stop of her Becoming book tour in December 2018.)

