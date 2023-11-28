Time won’t fly, but Taylor Swift will — as long as boyfriend Travis Kelce is there waiting.

Swift, 33, touched down in Kansas City on Monday, November, 27, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. The pop star’s arrival comes just one day after she wrapped up the last of her 2023 Eras Tour shows in São Paulo, Brazil. (The tour will pick back up in Tokyo in February 2024.)

The singer’s recent concert dates have kept her from being able to support Kelce, 34, in person. After cheering him on at various NFL games earlier this year, Swift was not in attendance to watch the Chiefs defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 on Sunday, November 26, as she was busy with her final Brazil show.

She was also absent from the previous week’s Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles game — which saw Travis and brother Jason Kelce in their first rematch since Super Bowl LVII — as she was performing a rescheduled show in Rio de Janeiro. (The concert was moved after being canceled due to extreme weather conditions days prior.)

Swift has, however, found a way to subtly send love to the athlete, whom she’s been romantically linked to since September. After Travis became the fastest tight end — and only player in franchise history — to rack up 11k receiving yards earlier this week, Swift took to social media to “like” a post shared by the Kansas City Chiefs celebrating the career milestone.

Travis has also made his own efforts to show up for Swift while she’s on the road. Earlier this month, he traveled to South America to watch her perform in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Grammy winner showed her appreciation by changing the lyrics to her song “Karma” to give him a special shoutout and the couple were later seen passionately kissing backstage.

“Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out,” a second source exclusively told Us in November about the pair making things work long distance as they remain busy with their respective careers. “They have very details plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

A third insider added that Travis has “already started Christmas shopping” for gifts and has some “really special surprises in store” for Swift.

“Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together,” the source said, noting that the twosome have hopes to squeeze in visits with each other’s families before taking a romantic getaway together.

“They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time,” the insider explained.

As for where they’ll spend their holiday time, it’s likely they’ll head to Tennessee, where Swift owns a $2.5 million 5,600-square-foot home, according to a fourth source: “Travis hasn’t been to Taylor’s Nashville place yet, so he’s really looking forward to it.”