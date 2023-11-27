Taylor Swift is a mastermind — but even her own rules were meant to be broken.

Swift, 33, announced that all of her tracks are “fair game” to repeat during the surprise song section of The Eras Tour while performing at São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, November 26. For her last show of 2023, she told fans, “I decided that in 2024, when we go back on tour, I’m just gonna open back up all the songs for surprise songs.”

She continued, “I feel like, for one year, we’ve really gotten through a lot of songs, so I’m just gonna make all the songs fair game when we go back on tour. There’s some songs that I still really, really wanna play, so I’m gonna try and get through all of them.”

For her last two surprise songs of the year, she played “Say Don’t Go” from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and “It’s Time to Go” from Evermore.

Swift previously told fans that unless she messed up a surprise song while playing, she would only play them once on tour — unless the song was from her album Midnights, which she could play multiple times.

In April, at her Tampa concert, she shared, “When I started the tour, I said, ‘In the acoustic section, I am never repeating a song. I’m never doing songs more than once.’ But now I’m like, ‘Ugh, there are so many songs I want to do more than once.’”

Swift continued, explaining she’s making “a little caveat” to her rules, “If [a song] is on Midnights, I can do it however many times I want because Midnights is the most accurate picture of my life to date.” (Swift released Midnights in October 2022.)

Last month, Swift released a concert movie of The Eras Tour in theaters. On Monday, November 27, she took to Instagram to share that fans will soon be able to watch the movie at home.

“I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her singing “Wildest Dreams,” which was cut from the theatrical version of the movie.

“Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13,” she added.

Swift will return to The Eras Tour on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in Tokyo.