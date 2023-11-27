Taylor Swift is celebrating her upcoming birthday by giving fans the ultimate present — an extended version of The Eras Tour concert film to be released on streaming.

“Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift, 33, announced via Instagram on Monday, November 27, alongside a video of herself singing “Wildest Dreams,” a song left on the cutting room floor in the OG version of the movie.

She continued: “Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including ‘Wildest Dreams,’ ‘The Archer’ and ‘Long Live’ will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13 🫶💋.”

The three tracks — off of her 1989, Lover and Speak Now albums, respectively — were omitted from The Eras Tour concert film upon its theatrical release in October. Based on Swift’s latest announcement, the movie’s extended version will not feature other cut tunes such as “Cardigan,” “No Body, No Crime” and “Invisible String.”

Last month, Swift surprised fans by dropping her concert film one day early. “🩵 PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but … Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in … TOMORROW,” she wrote alongside a Instagram pic of her premiere look on October 11, adding that additional showtimes would be added throughout the weekend.

She added: “I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. 🫶 Getting in the car now …”

The Eras Tour has broken several box office records, earning over $123 million during its worldwide opening weekend. It has also gone on to become the highest grossing concert film of all time.

Swift has become a billionaire thanks to her tour, which began in March, and the concert movie. Bloomberg reported last month that the Grammy winner’s total net worth is $1.1 billion and called her “one of the few entertainers to reach that status based on music and performing alone, the result of work and talent, but also canny marketing and timing.”

Earlier this month, Swift announced that she would be extending The Eras Tour through December 2024 with a leg of Canadian shows.

Amid The Eras Tour’s success, Swift mourned a fan who died ahead of her November 17 show in Brazil. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she wrote in an Instagram Story statement, adding, “I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Before taking the stage for her final Brazil show on Sunday, November 26, Swift posed for a photo with the late fan’s family backstage.