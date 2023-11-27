Taylor Swift Reacts to Travis Kelce Breaking NFL Tight End Record

Taylor Swift sent love to Travis Kelce from Brazil.

Swift, 33, “liked” a post shared by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, November 26, celebrating Kelce’s latest milestone. “Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it 🏹,” the post read.

Swift was not in attendance to watch the Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders 31-17 on Sunday as she performed the final show in São Paulo. Earlier this month, Kelce traveled to Argentina to watch the Grammy winner perform in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Swift now has a break in her tour schedule until February.

“Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible,” a source told Us Weekly.

A second insider added, “Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store. Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.”

The singer has shown her support for the tight end, 34, in the past. The first time she cheered on Kelce in person, she sported a Chiefs windbreaker while sitting in his private suite at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24. When she returned to Kansas City two weeks later for his game against the Denver Broncos, Swift rocked a second Chiefs windbreaker from Wear by Erin Andrews.

While Swift took her time before publicly slipping into Kelce’s jersey, her fans rushed to purchase one after the couple’s romance made headlines. A spokesperson for Fanatics revealed in September that there was a nearly 400 percent spike in sales of the jersey after Swift first appeared at one of Kelce’s games.

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't? It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Kelce publicly made his move on Swift in July when he divulged on his “New Heights” podcast that he hoped to connect with her during one of her Eras Tour stops in Kansas City but missed the opportunity to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. Two months later, Swift broke the internet when she accepted Kelce’s invitation to attend his game against the Chicago Bears.

Following weeks of speculation about their status, the pair confirmed their romance on October 14 when they were spotted holding hands while on a dinner date in New York City. Later that night, they made separate cameos on Saturday Night Live and showed more PDA at the show’s afterparty. One day later, the duo were seen holding hands again during a late night out in the city.

“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source told Us Weekly after their romantic weekend in New York, adding that Kelce “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Deal of the Day The Best Cyber Monday Deals View Deal Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by the Numbers: How Much Are They Worth? It’s safe to say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could afford to rent out (several) restaurants every day for the rest of their relationship … no matter how long they last. Swift and Kelce being a potential romantic match broke the internet in September when the Grammy winner accepted his invitation to watch the Kansas […]

After Kelce went viral for seemingly taking over for Swift’s security team during their date nights, the insider revealed his refreshing approach to dating the superstar. “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the source said, noting that “things are going really well” for the two.

Despite the duo’s busy schedules, the insider shared that they “try to make as much time for each other as they can.”