Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s inner circle haven’t been afraid to let their opinions on the pair’s romance be known.

“Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023, one month after the two were first romantically linked.

After Swift attended several of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs NFL games in September, the couple seemingly made things official by stepping out for back-to-back New York City date nights after making cameos on Saturday Night Live the following month.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends that they’re heading in that direction,” a second insider told Us in October, adding that their friends “think they’re in love.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Kelce, for his part, publicly gushed about the Grammy winner in a November 2023 WSJ. Magazine profile. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing,” he told the outlet. “I’m learning every day.”

Keep scrolling to read everything Swift and Kelce’s close friends and family have said about their relationship:

Cara Delevingne

“I’m so, so happy for her,” Swift’s close friend Delevingne told E! News of the pair in November 2023. “I’m always rooting for my girl.” She went on to add that there’s “definitely something very different about them” compared to Swift’s past relationship.

Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback called Swift “really cool” during a September 2023 press conference. “[She’s] good people,” he added. “But like Trav said, man, I’m going to let them have their privacy and just keep it moving.”

Jason Kelce

Not long after Swift and Travis’ romance first made headlines, his older brother, Jason, praised him for “going above and beyond to be a gentleman” to the singer. “I think he can probably handle both of those gears when necessary,” he said during a September 2023 radio interview.

However, Jason has also vocalized concern for Travis’ safety amid his high-profile romance. “There’s some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be,” he told NBC Sports in October 2023. “Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”

Despite his concern, Jason is happy to see Travis be with Swift. “It was a lot of fun seeing the look on your face,” Jason told Travis of his appearance at one of Swift’s Argentina Eras Tour shows in November 2023. “I’m glad you enjoyed it.”

Related: How Hollywood Is Reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

Ed Kelce

Travis’ father recalled noticing something “very special” in Swift upon meeting her at a Chief game. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around,” he told People in October 2023.

“Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can,” he continued. “And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo. She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

Later that month, Ed told Entertainment Tonight that he’s “without a doubt” ready to save a seat for the “Anti-Hero” singer at the 2024 Super Bowl, despite her busy Eras Tour schedule.

Taylor Lautner

“I’m excited for her. They seem like they’re incredibly happy,” Swift’s ex Lautner told Extra in November 2023. “As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now.”

Gigi Hadid

“Let it be [known] … we are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️‍🔥,” Swift’s longtime pal wrote in an November 2023 Instagram comment.

Katy Perry

“I ship,” Swift’s former rival-turned-friend commented on a Vogue Instagram post about the couple in October 2023, seemingly giving the twosome her stamp of approval.

Related: Travis Kelce Isn't the Only Taylor Swift Fan in the NFL: Football Swifties Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star told People in November 2023 that he “couldn’t be happier” for Swift’s romance with Travis. “I’m very supportive. She’s an incredible, formidable woman who’s managing to tour the world over.”

Porowski — who attended a Chiefs game with Swift one month prior — went on to state that his “hopes for them as a couple are that they just continue to be really happy and to enjoy this moment and all the future moments to come.”

Travis’ Unnamed Friend

One of the athlete’s pals told WSJ. Magazine in November 2023 that Swift and Travis are like “peas in a pod,” as well as revealed the duo sang a duet to “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus during a hangout with friends at Travis’ home.

Travis, for his part, told the outlet his memories of the night were hazy, but noted that “there was some wine involved, for sure.”