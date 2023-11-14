Taylor Lautner is thrilled his ex Taylor Swift has found the king of her heart in Travis Kelce.

“I’m excited for her. They seem like they’re incredibly happy,” Lautner, 31, told Extra in an interview published on Monday, November 13. “As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. She’s crushing it in every aspect of her life right now.”

Swift, 33, and Lautner dated in the fall of 2009 after meeting on the set of the film Valentine’s Day, but they called it quits by December of that year. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Lautner liked Swift “more than she liked him” and the twosome were “better off as friends.”

While Swift eventually wrote her single “Back to December” — a song about regretting calling its quits with an ex — about the Twilight alum for her 2010 album Speak Now, the pair never reignited their romance. They have since formed a long-lasting friendship.

In July 2023, Lautner even starred in Swift’s “I Can See You” music video — a track off her rerecorded Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) album — and attended her Eras Tour concert for the video’s premiere in Kansas City.

“He was a very positive force in my life when I was making the Speak Now album, and I want to say he did every single stunt that you saw in that music video,” Swift gushed during the show, as Lautner appeared on stage while doing backflips. “He and his wife [Taylor Dome] have become some of my closest friends, and it’s very convenient because we all share the same first name.”

Lautner, meanwhile, told Swift on the stage that she is “gracious, humble, kind and I’m honored to know you.”

Lautner and Dome, 26 — who tied the knot in 2022 — later recapped the big night during a July episode of their “The Squeeze” podcast, where Lautner revealed he initially wasn’t sure what to say to Swift before coming on stage.

“I started thinking about what I wanted to say before we went on stage. Before I said, ‘Honestly, I want to get up there and brag about her. Because I know she isn’t going to. Because that isn’t her. I want to brag about how freaking smart and talented this girl is,’” he said. “You know what is more important than all those things I want to brag up? Who she is as a person. Because she is one of the most talented people on this Earth.”

Dome, meanwhile, said that Lautner proved how much he “respects women” with his comments about the Grammy winner. “It is very important for girls to know our value and to know what how important respect is because having that in a relationship is a game changer,” she gushed of her husband. “You said that without even knowing that it would help young girls.”

Lautner also praised Swift for her messaging in the “I Can See You” music video, which honors the people who were important to her during the Speak Now “era” of her life. “Being a fan of hers and being someone that roots for [her], it is an honor to be a part of something that is a metaphor of her reclaiming her art,” he added.

While Lautner moved on with Dome after his split from Swift, the “Anti-Hero” singer found love with Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and Joe Alwyn before sparking a romance with Kelce, 34, earlier this year.

Swift made headlines in September when she showed up to support the Kansas City tight end at his game against the Chicago Bears. The twosome have been spotted out and about on several occasions since, with Kelce even traveling to South America to attend the Argentina stop of Swift’s Eras Tour this past weekend.

The NFL star could be seen singing along for the entire concert, blushing as Swift changed the lyrics in her song “Karma” to give him a special shoutout. The couple later shared a passionate kiss backstage before heading back to the States.

Despite Kelce being in the middle of his football season — and Swift heading off on the international leg of her tour — a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the pair are a “very real couple” who have “detailed” plans for a long-distance romance, adding that the twosome “spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection.”