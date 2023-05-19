Two Taylors are better than one! Taylor Lautner found his perfect match in wife Taylor Dome.

The Twilight actor proposed in November 2021 after three years of dating. “Tay always told me she didn’t want anything big or elaborate; she preferred something intimate,” he told Vogue of the romantic milestone. “One night, she suggested I just do it in the kitchen over dinner and a glass of wine. So I ended up doing it in the kitchen, but I did it big in the kitchen.”

Lautner recalled enlisting a few accomplices to help “transform” the couple’s home while Dome was out. “We covered the kitchen with hundreds of roses and candles, and it was hardly recognizable,” he added. “When she got home from her event, she was in for quite the surprise. Later that night, I suggested to her that we get married exactly one year from today on Friday, November 11, 2022 — and we did!”

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl star and the registered nurse exchanged vows at Epoch Estate Winery in California. “The wedding couldn’t have been more perfect,” the groom gushed to Vogue in November 2022. “I could’ve been anywhere marrying my best friend and the love of my life, but the setting of the ceremony definitely made the whole thing feel surreal. The sunset over the mountains exactly when we said our ‘I dos’ made it feel like a dream.”

Less than one year later, the pair launched their own podcast dedicated to mental health awareness titled “The Squeeze.” While promoting the joint project on the Today show in May 2023, the duo explained how their families avoid confusion with their matching first names.

“We’ve kind of got boy Tay, girl Tay going on. And that was how they differentiate it,” Dome teased. “But now I’m always girl Tay, and he’s always boy Tay — even when we’re not together.”

Lautner, meanwhile, credited his sister, Makena, for introducing him to his spouse. “Shortly after [she and Taylor] met and became friends, she called me and was like, ‘I have this new friend, and I think she’s your future wife. You need to meet her,'” the Cheaper by the Dozen 2 star said on the morning show.

Before settling down with the Lemons by Tay founder, Lautner dated another famous Taylor. He sparked a romance with Taylor Swift in fall 2009 while filming the rom-com Valentine’s Day, but their relationship was short-lived.

“He liked her more than she liked him. He went everywhere he could to see her, but she didn’t travel much to see him,” a source told Us Weekly in December 2009. “They decided they were better as friends.”

The Home Team actor is the subject of Swift’s Speak Now ballad “Back to December” — and Lautner’s wife has been a longtime fan of the Grammy winner.

“I went to one of her first concerts, like, ever,” Dome recalled during an appearance with her husband on the “Viall Files” podcast in February 2023. “It was at the tiniest theatre. My best friend loved her, and then I did too.”

Speak Now also happens to be the blogger’s favorite record. “That album was the one I was like, ‘That’s probably one of the best albums of all time,'” she gushed at the time. “The lyrics are insane.”

Scroll down for a glimpse of Lautner and Dome’s love story: