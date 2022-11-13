Now there are two Taylor Lautners! The actor and Tay Dome are married after a one-year engagement.

The pair married on Friday, November 11, exactly one year after getting engaged, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. They said “I do” in front of about 100 guests at Epoch Estate Wines in California.

The Twilight star proposed to Dome in November 2021 after three years of dating.

“11.11.2021,” Lautner captioned a series of Instagram photos from the breathtaking proposal. “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

Lautner later shared that his now-wife wanted a simple proposal and told him to “do it in the kitchen.” The Michigan native listened to her request, “but did it big in the kitchen,” he told Access Hollywood in January.

The room was surrounded with candles and roses, with a neon sign that spelled out “Lautner” in the background – creating the perfect moment for the longtime couple.

“When she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that,” Lautner continued at the time. “It was a lovely surprise.”

The YouTuber also shared the unforgettable milestone via Instagram. “My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU,” she gushed.

The duo often shares their relationship and affection for one another on social media. One month after their engagement, Lautner and Dome took a getaway to Paso Robles, California, and Lautner poured his heart out in a sweet tribute to his then-fiancée.

“Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome,” he captioned the December 2021 post. “You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my [s—t]. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person. I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life. I love you forever.”

Lautner’s sister, Makena Moore, was the one who introduced the couple. When the pair revealed their engagement, she wrote a heartfelt message via Instagram congratulating her brother and soon-to-be sister-in-law.

“@taydome the moment I met you at a little church in Nashville, I knew that I had to introduce you to my brother,” Moore wrote in November 2021. “You two couldn’t be more perfect for each other. The way that you guys [complement] each other genuinely blows me away. I CANNOT believe that I gain a sister and best friend for life. Cheers to the happy couple.”

The Valentine’s Day actor was first linked to Dome in September 2018 when he and the nurse were spotted attending a wedding together. They went Instagram official one month later, sharing their matching “Tune Squad” Halloween costumes.

Lautner has previously been linked to Taylor Swift in 2009, Lily Collins in 2011, Marie Avgeropoulos from 2013 to 2015 and Billie Lourd in 2017.