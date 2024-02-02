Campbell Puckett’s nickname “Pookie” is the moniker heard round the world thanks to her husband, Jett Puckett.

The couple, who got married in 2018, went viral on TikTok in January 2024 after Jett lovingly called his wife “Pookie” in one of the pair’s outfit-of-the-day videos. “Pookie looks absolutely fire tonight,” Jett said in a January 28 clip as the pair headed out to Hal’s The Steakhouse in Atlanta.

Earlier in the month, Jett called his spouse’s Paris ensemble “a quintessential Pookie outfit.” His phrases soon received the meme treatment with Dunkin’ using both quotes in a TikTok ad for a stack of their donuts.

The couple’s catchphrase drew more fans to Campbell’s social media pages — and more eyes were on her every move, past and present. In late January, Campbell received backlash after college photos of her attending a plantation-themed party resurfaced.

“Because we live our lives so publicly, everything is on the internet, even my mistakes,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, apologizing for the “harm” the images might’ve caused. “We hope to continue to bring you with us on our journey as we continue to learn and grow.”

Scroll down to see Campbell and Jett’s love story from the start:

2015

“I walked up to the prettiest girl at a wine bar in Philadelphia [and] just started talking to her. Two days later we were inseparable,” Jett said of their 2015 meeting via TikTok. “10 months later we were engaged.”

Campbell, who was a flight attendant when she started dating Jett, confessed she “showed up an hour and a half late” because her flight was delayed. “Thank God I waited. From that moment forward we were inseparable,” Jett revealed.

January 2016

Jett planned to propose to Campbell in March 2016 while in Spain but changed his mind when the couple took an impromptu trip to Hawaii that January.

“2016 began the happiest time of my life. After six months, I knew she was the one,” he explained via Instagram in January 2023, sharing photos from their engagement in Maui. “I went out of my way to make her think I hadn’t bought the ring yet. January rolled around, and we spontaneously decided to go to Hawaii to escape the Philadelphia snow. I realized Maui would be even better than Spain but had just 48 hours to plan the proposal.” The proposal was a success and Campbell said “yes” at sunset.

April 2018

The pair bought their first home in Atlanta one week before they tied the knot. “It’s official, I am the luckiest man in the world,” Jett wrote via Instagram alongside a snap of his wife after saying “I do.”

April 2021

Jezebel dubbed Campbell a top 25 influencer in Atlanta, which the twosome celebrated with cocktails. “So proud of my wife,” Jett gushed.

January 2022

The twosome celebrated the University of Georgia’s National Title win with a kiss. “Something we’ll tell our kids about one day🥺♥️,” Campbell captioned a series of photos from the college football game. “Nothing like seeing a dream come true for you @jettwpuckett #godawgs #nationalchampionship #champions.”

September 2022

The duo found their “dream home” in Atlanta and after months of renovations celebrated their first Thanksgiving and Christmas in the house that year.

August 2023

“I love being your wife🤍you are the light of my life. You make everyone around you feel so special and I hope you feel that way today,” Campbell wrote via social media on Jett’s 33rd birthday. “I’m the luckiest girl in the world to go through life with you by my side.”

January 2024

While Campbell has been an influencer for years, she went viral on TikTok in January after her husband revealed her nickname “Pookie” in their outfit-of-the-day videos.

Later that month, Campbell came under fire after controversial photos from her college years resurfaced. The pictures showed Campbell at what appears to be an Antebellum plantation-themed party at the University of Mississippi.

“As some of you may have seen, some old photos of mine recently resurfaced,” Campbell wrote via her Instagram Story on January 31. “At the time these photos were taken, I was 20. I didn’t fully understand the impact of my actions the way I do now, 12 years later. I fully apologize for the harm this may have caused for some and take full responsibility.”