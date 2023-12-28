Kim Kardashian, Jack Black and Olivia Rodrigo are just a few of the celebrities who have the best TikTok accounts in the business.

The social media app has become one of the most beloved platforms for A-listers, with stars sharing everything from no-makeup looks and cozy outfits to throwback stories, recipes and more.

Joe Jonas (@joejonas), for example, shares his daily routines on TikTok, including videos that show him brushing his teeth and enjoying bowls of pasta. Joe, 34, and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas told GQ in May that they’re “just having fun and not overthinking it” when it comes to posting videos. “We spend a lot of our downtime using TikTok, so the inspiration for new ideas is constantly churning,” they explained.

Kylie Jenner (@kyliejenner), meanwhile, keeps her TikTok content glam with makeup tutorials, glimpses of new drops for her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, behind-the-scenes clips from photo shoots and funny moments with her friends and family. Jenner, 26, has captured the hearts of so many fans that she has a whopping 54.6 million followers on the platform.

Related: Celebrities Who Took a Break From Social Media For some celebrities, the best way to find peace is to take a hiatus from cyberspace, where total chaos reigns. Stars including Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Hyland have taken breaks from social media in order to refresh their minds, their mentions and their search history. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer, who […]

If you’re looking for comedy content, Black’s page, @jackblack, is the place to go. From hilarious videos of him dancing in costumes to performing stunts, the actor’s account is one to take note of in the new year.

On a different note, Emily Ratajkowski, serves ultimate model mom vibes on her account, @emrata. Not only does she post adorable moments with son Sylvester, 2 — whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard — but she also gives Us major fashion inspo with her stylish videos, bikini selfies and more.

One of Us’ favorite accounts to watch on TikTok is @mrstaylautner, also known as Tay Lautner, who is married to Twilight star Taylor Lautner. The couple’s social media page never fails to make Us smile with its mix of quirky videos that show the duo playing games and making fun of each other.

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids These pictures are worth a thousand words — and then some! Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West added Mom and Dad to their résumés in 2013, they’ve been sharing adorable photos of their family. The KKW Beauty creator gave birth to their eldest daughter, North, in June 2013, followed by son Saint two years later. […]

When it comes to quality Gen Z content, Rodrigo’s page @livbedumb is the place to go. From sharing new music and acoustic performances to LOL-worthy videos with BFF Conan Gray, Rodrigo, 20, never shies away from showing her true personality on the app.

For family fun, head over to Kardashian’s account with daughter North, @kimandnorth. With nearly 18 million followers, their profile features dancing videos, cooking shots and glimpses of their extravagant life.