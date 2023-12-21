Kylie Jenner is a pro at creating juicy lips.

The 26-year-old beauty guru shared her perfect-for-the-holiday lip routine via social media on Wednesday, December 20. Jenner kicked off the video by cleansing her pout with a cotton pad. Next, she used her Kylie Cosmetics Precision Pout Liner in the shade Cocoa to trace her lips. She lined slightly over her cupid’s bow to give the appearance of a fuller lip.

Jenner then filled in the edges of her pout with the liner but kept the center of her lips bare. She patted the pigment into her skin and dragged it slightly over the center of her lips. Next, Jenner reached for her Lip Kit in the crimson shade Better Not Pout. She applied the product to the center of her lips and blended the color in with her fingertip.

Finally, Jenner topped her lip look off with the perfect amount of shine by using her Gloss Drip in the cherry shade Fall in Love. She concluded her video by giving the camera a soft smile.

@kyliejenner precision pout lip liner shade ‘cocoa’ lip kit shade ‘better not pout’ gloss drip shade ‘fall in love’ @Kylie Cosmetics ♬ Let The Light In – Lana Del Rey

The rest of her easy-going glam featured foundation, rosy cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and mascara. Jenner teamed the beat with a slicked-back ponytail, a black form-fitting T-shirt and pink nails.

Jenner dropped her Precision Pout lip liners earlier this month. While promoting the new product, she donned a number of fabulous looks, including wigs and sexy dresses.

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years Kylie Jenner was introduced as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she’s certainly carved out her own path since October 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! No longer known simply as the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner or the little sister of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Kendall, Kylie is […]

In one image, Jenner held the pencil in her hand while pressing her fingers against her mouth. Her lips featured a dark brown liner and light pink stain. She accessorized with a black wig cut at her cheekbones and blunt bangs. The rest of her glam included glowy skin, long lashes and a black gown.

This isn’t the only brand Jenner has been promoting this month — she’s also been working on her fashion line, Khy.

Most recently, she dropped a line of festive sweats and tees, including sleek hoodies, crop tops, joggers and more.

Her brand also sells bodysuits, chic tops, catsuits, puffer jackets, leather trench coats, minidresses and more.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023. News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, […]

Jenner launched Khy in November after officially announcing the venture the previous month.

“Meet khy,” Jenner captioned a post in October while posing in a leather trench coat and bright red pumps. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to share their excitement in her comments section.

“Yupppp,” Anastasia Karanikolaou wrote alongside smiley emojis and fire symbols. Friend Colt Paulsen added, “I KAN’T WAIT,” while Yris Palmer added heart eye emojis.