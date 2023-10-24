It’s official — Kylie Jenner is launching her own fashion line.

Jenner, 26, took to Instagram to share the news on Tuesday, October 24. In the photo, she sat on the floor while wearing a leather trench coat and cherry red pumps. For glam, she donned smoky eyeshadow, glossy lips, a highlighted nose and long lashes. Jenner’s brunette locks were parted down the middle and worn in messy — but chic — waves. “Meet khy,” she captioned the post.

The official account for her fashion line, named Khy, also posted a photo of Jenner wearing the same trench coat with black suede heels. With her back to the camera, the Kardashians star showed off a slicked-back bun. “Coming soon. sign up at khy.com,” read the image’s caption.

When fans clicked the link, they were taken to a website with the same photo. The site encourages users to sign up for “early access” to Jenner’s clothing line.

Related: Look Back at Kylie Jenner Through the Years Kylie Jenner was introduced as the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but she’s certainly carved out her own path since October 2007, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered on E! No longer known simply as the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner or the little sister of Kourtney, Khloé, Kim and Kendall, Kylie is […]

Although Jenner has not yet released details about what will be included in her collection, Jenner is planning to launch dresses, jackets, tops, skirts, pants, accessories and more, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly,

Per Puck News, Jenner’s line is being developed by Jens and Emma Grede, the same people behind Kim Kardashian’s Skims, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American and Kris Jenner’s cleaning line, Safely.

Kylie previously had a clothing line with sister Kendall Jenner named Kendall + Kylie. Their collection included everything from cropped zip-ups and silky tops to denim skirts and sheer sweaters. The reality star is already a beauty mogul with brands including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and Kylie Baby.

Related: Every Time the Kardashians Gave Us Major Hair Inspo The Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to always have good hair days. Through the years, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have blessed Us with a number of noteworthy hair moments, including colors, cuts and even stints with extensions and wigs. The reality stars never miss a moment to experiment with their […]

Kylie recently made headlines for her eternal style during Paris Fashion Week in September.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

At the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2024 show, she stunned in a bedazzled pastel design that perfectly hugged her curves. The gown featured a halter neckline, a keyhole cutout on her bodice and a fitted skirt. She paired the look with Schiaparelli heels finished with individual toe outlines. Her locks were parted down the side and worn in soft curls.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023. News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, […]

Earlier during PFW, Kylie rocked a red ribbed Acne Studios gown while attending the brand’s spring/summer 2024 show. The getup was finished with long sleeves, a flared hem and an hourglass silhouette. She elevated the ensemble with hair extensions down to her waist, wispy bangs, futuristic sunglasses, bright red heels, a matching purse and long nails.