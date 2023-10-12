The Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to always have good hair days.

Through the years, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have blessed Us with a number of noteworthy hair moments, including colors, cuts and even stints with extensions and wigs. The reality stars never miss a moment to experiment with their tresses — and more often than not, the transformations are easy to duplicate.

Take Kourtney’s dramatic bob, for example, which she unveiled in September 2021.

After years of donning waist-length strands, the Poosh founder had her dark mane chopped just below her chin, which was brought to life by hairstylist Peter Savic. The simple — yet effective — makeover completely changed Kourtney’s look, giving her an edgy but cool aura without too much work. (Kourtney had been leaning toward the rocker aesthetic after sparking a romance with Travis Barker, who she married in May 2022.)

Keep scrolling to see more hair moments from the Kardashian-Jenners that are vision board worthy: