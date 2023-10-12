Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Every Time the Kardashians Gave Us Major Hair Inspiration

By
Hair Inspo From the Kardashians
8
GC Images; WireImage; Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to always have good hair days.

Through the years, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have blessed Us with a number of noteworthy hair moments, including colors, cuts and even stints with extensions and wigs. The reality stars never miss a moment to experiment with their tresses — and more often than not, the transformations are easy to duplicate. 

Take Kourtney’s dramatic bob, for example, which she unveiled in September 2021. 

After years of donning waist-length strands, the Poosh founder had her dark mane chopped just below her chin, which was brought to life by hairstylist Peter Savic. The simple — yet effective — makeover completely changed Kourtney’s look, giving her an edgy but cool aura without too much work. (Kourtney had been leaning toward the rocker aesthetic after sparking a romance with Travis Barker, who she married in May 2022.) 

Keep scrolling to see more hair moments from the Kardashian-Jenners that are vision board worthy: 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kendall Jenner
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Khloé Kardashian
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kim Kardashian
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kourtney Kardashian
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kylie Jenner

More Stories