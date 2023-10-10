Stars including Florence Pugh, Halle Bailey, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and more have shown off their most eclectic and eccentric hairstyles in 2023 — from colorful coiffures to bold braids, the options have been endless.

Pugh wowed Us when she unveiled a shaved head at the 2023 Met Gala in May. At the event, she teamed the chop with a gold crown finished with tall black feathers. She complemented the look with a black and white Valentino gown featuring cutouts on her bodice and a dramatic train.

Bailey, meanwhile, donned an under-the-sea look while attending the Australia premiere of The Little Mermaid in May 2023. At the time, her burgundy locs were twisted into glamorous ropes of braids that cascaded down her shoulder. Her ends were curled and she topped the look off with a light blue bedazzled dress by Valdrin Sahiti and matching eyeshadow.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see these groovy hairstyles and more.