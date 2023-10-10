Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Most Eccentric and Extravagant Celebrity Hair Moments of 2023: Florence Pugh, Halle Bailey, More

By
Best, Boldest and Most Beautiful Celebrity Hairstyles in 2023
20
Florence PughJamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Stars including Florence Pugh, Halle Bailey, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and more have shown off their most eclectic and eccentric hairstyles in 2023 — from colorful coiffures to bold braids, the options have been endless.

Pugh wowed Us when she unveiled a  shaved head at the 2023 Met Gala in May. At the event, she teamed the chop with a gold crown finished with tall black feathers. She complemented the look with a black and white Valentino gown featuring cutouts on her bodice and a dramatic train.

Bailey, meanwhile, donned an under-the-sea look while attending the Australia premiere of The Little Mermaid in May 2023. At the time, her burgundy locs were twisted into glamorous ropes of braids that cascaded down her shoulder. Her ends were curled and she topped the look off with a light blue bedazzled dress by Valdrin Sahiti and matching eyeshadow.

Keep scrolling to see these groovy hairstyles and more.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Stars You Never Realized Got Their Start on Disney Channel

America Ferrera
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Penelope to Beyonce B-Day Show

Beyoncé Knowles
-I-Don-t-Think-I-Would-Be-Able-to-Exist---Billie-Eilish-Gets-Candid-About-Navigating-Body-Shaming-Comments -650

Billie Eilish
Cardi B

Cardi B
Florence Pugh Update

Florence Pugh
Halle Bailey Bio-Picture-237

Halle Bailey
1351182452hayden panettiere 206

Hayden Panettiere
'Bel-Air' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Feb 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith
Keke Palmer Bio Update

Lauren Keyana "Keke" Palmer
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kim Kardashian
Kardashian/Jenner family bio pics

Kylie Jenner
Lana-Condor

Lana Condor

Lily James
Margot Robbie Promised Barbie Movie Would Make -1 Billion Dollars at Box Office

Margot Robbie
MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 12 Sep 2021

Megan Fox
miley-cyrus-bio-page

Miley Cyrus
Mindy Kaling Hires Private Celebrity Chef for Pizza Dinner Party

Mindy Kaling
Priyanka Chopra, UsWeekly Celebrity Biography

Priyanka Chopra
Sydney Sweeney Reveals She Is Worried About Becoming a Mom in Hollywood

Sydney Sweeney
Vanessa-Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

More Stories