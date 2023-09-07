Halle Bailey is ready to switch up her style.

Bailey, 23, opened up to Us Weekly about her personal style and transforming her wardrobe at the Pandora Lab Grown Diamond Launch Party on Wednesday, September 6.

When it comes to fashion, Bailey sees it as “so much fun to explore different” styles. Earlier this year, she was known to slay under-the-sea inspired looks while promoting The Little Mermaid — although she described her personal style as “bohemian, really chic and comfortable.” Bailey admitted that while the mermaid-esque looks were “fire” at the time, she’s ready to “switch it up a little bit and get out of the princessy looks.” Instead, she told Us that fans can look forward to seeing her rock “baggy streetwear” for the “fall time” and confessed that “most of the time [I like to] dress down.”

Even though she’s ready to command attention with her casual looks, Bailey gushed to Us, “I love nights like these where I get to feel cute and dress up.” For the Pandora event, she wore a sexy black blazer dress finished with a plunging neckline. The actress paired the look with platform stilettos, long brown nails and diamond jewelry. Her glam featured a radiant foundation, warm contour, rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner and crimson lips. Bailey topped the look off with a voluminous braided half-up hairdo.

Earlier this month, Bailey was praised as one of Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars — along with Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Mindy Kaling and Ashley Park — for her ethereal fashion choices.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

One of her standout moments came at the 2023 Met Gala when Bailey graced the famous steps in a sheer Gucci gown finished with lace and sequin embellishments. She paired the outfit with a shimmery cape which had ruffle details and sparkly earrings.

Bailey reflected on her past red carpet looks in a Tuesday, September 5, interview with Cosmopolitan. “I look back at some of my pictures on the red carpet and laugh,” she said. “As I’m getting older and my body is changing, I’m learning who I am. I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life.” Halle confessed that her sister, Chloe Bailey, has helped her confidence get “deeper and bigger.” “She’s always been an extroverted, sexy, demanding kind of presence … She’s helping me find my footing in this whole adult-woman world,” Halle explained.