Chloe Bailey was given quite a shock before attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour.

During an Instagram Live ahead of the concert, Bailey, 25, shared with fans that she accidentally ate a beef burger after more than 10 years of being vegan.

“So I called to get a Beyond burger for sis [Halle Bailey] and I like usual. Specified that it’s vegan, no butter on the bun, nothing like that,” Chloe — who is part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle — explained on Saturday, August 12. “I take a bite and the juice dripping from the burger is not like a Beyond burger. The one bite I took I just knew. Immediately I said, ‘This doesn’t feel right.’”

Chloe went on to share that she quickly called the hotel’s front desk to double check and discovered that the burger they served was indeed beef.

“Immediately I’m losing my s—t. I gobble down a whole can of Sprite. Halle’s laughing at me because I’m crying,” she recalled in the video. “I’ve been vegan for 10 years. I have not consumed any red meat for 10 years.”

Chloe and Halle, 23, have both been candid about their reasoning behind choosing their vegan lifestyle.

“Being vegan started from our mother. One day she was like, ‘I’m gonna try to be vegetarian for a week. You can join me if you’d like,’” Halle told Complex magazine in an October 2017 interview. “We started the week with her and just never went back.”

Chloe added that eggs and dairy “never sat well” for her and she’s never liked cheese. “When we moved to L.A., it really became easy. So many vegan restaurants and vegan aisles in the grocery store are like heaven for us!” she gushed at the time.

The sister duo started writing their own music as kids and their careers took off in 2016 when they performed as the opening act on Beyoncé’s The Formation World Tour during its European leg. Halle’s star rose when she took on the role as Ariel in 2023’s The Little Mermaid.

“I had a ton of water scenes,” Halle exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “Like, for the shipwrecks, they’d turn on the wave machines and turn on the rain and thunder and you literally felt like you were in the middle of the ocean. … Most exhilarating thing in my life.”

Halle previously got candid about the challenges of making the movie during a September 2022 Q&A on her YouTube channel.

“I was in intense physical training for three months and then every single day I’d either be up in the air on wires, in a harness, or I’d be in the water all day,” she shared with fans. “It’s the most in shape I’ve ever been in my life. But that was the toughest part I think, having to be that strong.”

Following the film’s praise, Halle will appear in the highly anticipated coming-of-age musical film The Color Purple, which is set to be released in December 2023.