Halle Bailey finding her fashion identity — due in part to sister Chloe Bailey.

Halle, 23, opened up about her style evolution following her slew of breathtaking ensembles while promoting the Little Mermaid earlier this year. “I’m definitely not a natural,” Halle shockingly admitted in a Tuesday, September 5, interview with Cosmopolitan. “I look back at some of my pictures on the red carpet and laugh.”

Halle told the publication that her desire to put more effort into her wardrobe has increased as she’s gotten older. “My body is changing, I’m learning who I am. I want to be sexy. I want to feel good. I want to wear clothes that embrace where I am in life,” Halle explained.

She continued, “My confidence has gotten deeper and bigger with the help of my sister. She’s always been an extroverted, sexy, demanding kind of presence. As I’ve watched her, I’m like, ‘That’s so cool. I hope one day I can do that.’” She gushed, “[Chloe] is helping me find my footing in this whole adult-woman world.” (Chloe, 25, is known to show off her curvy figure in see-through dresses, skintight catsuits and cleavage-baring tops.)

Halle — who was named as one of Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023 alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Ashley Park, Florence Pugh, Mindy Kaling and Sydney Sweeney — had all eyes on her during the Little Mermaid press tour when she took Us under the sea in a liquid organza dress Valdrin Sahiti at the Los Angeles premiere on May 8. The glimmering gown highlighted Halle’s figure and was equipped with a shell-shaped bodice and a figure-hugging silhouette — making Bailey look like a mermaid on land.

She later turned heads at the U.K. screening in a cloud-like design from Miss Sohee that featured a halter construction, a plunging neckline and crystal beading throughout as well as ruffles at the bodice. Bailey also stood out at the Met Gala, gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a custom Gucci ensemble that featured a lace halter dress and a ruffled cape.

Halle told Cosmopolitan that her affinity for textures and eye-catching silhouettes is purposeful. “I like to find shapes that make me feel good about myself. Because I’m smaller, because I’m petite, I still want to feel like a woman.”