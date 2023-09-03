Us Weekly’s Breakout Style Stars of 2023: Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling is a brilliant writer, producer and actress — and she’s a style genius, too.

The Never Have I Ever co-creator, 44, often takes to Instagram to post the eye-catching outfits she’s wearing (accompanied by her witty and cheeky commentary, of course). And while most of her fashion choices typically include dynamic prints and cheerful hues, Kaling showed Us a different side this year after vowing to take more “fashion risks.”

Simple yet timeless colors and structured designs were seen throughout Kaling’s red carpet transformation — like the black corseted number she donned at the Producers Guild Awards or the column gown with halterneck straps she rocked at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The “risks” paid off: Kaling left Us swooning over every look.

The Mindy Project alum is one of the exemplarily stylish A-listers who made it onto Us Weekly‘s Breakout Style Stars of 2023 list, joining fellow Hollywood fashionistas Sydney Sweeney, Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lawrence, Halle Bailey and Ashley Park.

Scroll on to see some of our favorite numbers Kaling absolutely slayed in: