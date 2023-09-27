Kylie Jenner had Us giving her a double take with her new hairdo and a skintight dress.

The 26-year-old reality star stunned during the Acne Studios spring/summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 27. For the event, she ditched her medium-length brunette tresses for bangs and strands cascading to her waist. The fringe was gorgeously swept across her forehead and cut to her nose. The rest of her locks were parted down the side and worn down in loose beachy waves.

Jenner made the coiffure even more fabulous with a bright red gown that hugged her curves. It was finished with extra-long sleeves that went to her fingertips, a ruffled flare bottom and scoop neckline. She teamed the garb with a matching patent leather purse, futuristic sunglasses, scarlet pointed-toe pumps, glossy lips, warm eyeshadow and rosy blush.

During the show, Jenner sat next to her close friend singer Rosalía, who opted for a silky black crop top and matching midi skirt.

Before the show, Jenner recreated a viral video via TikTok of her and BFF Rosalía, 31, and used a viral sound, featuring both of their voices screaming. The clip then fades into Aaliyah‘s 1998 song “Are You That Somebody,” and the duo showed off their outfits while the music played.

The original sound comes from Stormi’s 2nd birthday party in February 2020 — Jenner shares daughter Stormi, now 5, and Aire, 19 months — with ex Travis Scott. At the time, Jenner and Rosalía excitedly yelled into her camera.

Fans were quick to share their support in her comments section. “OMGGG THIS IS SO ICONIC,” one gushed. A second added, “The way they’re using the original sound 😭❤️,” while a third quipped, “Oh this is historic.”

This isn’t the first time Jenner turned up the heat for Acne Studios. In August, she teamed up with the brand for their fall/winter denim campaign. For the shoot, she was covered in mud and slayed a wet hair look. She went topless under various jean jackets and paired with baggy jeans.

Jenner made the campaign even more exciting by posing with a duplicate of herself, calling it her “twin” in an Instagram post at the time. She wrapped her arms around herself while gorgeously gazing into the camera. In another image, she held her doppelganger’s legs up while they leaned against each other.

Last Paris Fashion Week, she also attended the brand’s spring/summer 2023 runway. For the event, she looked angelic in a white floor-length cape dress.