Kylie Jenner is getting down and dirty in the name of fashion.

The 26-year-old reality star was revealed as the face of Acne Studios on Thursday, August 31. The announcement was accompanied with a new ad campaign in promotion of the label’s fall/winter 2023 denim campaign.

In shots taken by Dutch photographer and director Carlijn Jacobs, Jenner was covered in dark body paint — that resembled gasoline and dirt — while modeling Acne Studios’ latest designs, which all feature “distressed” details and “dirty washes.”

For one snap, Jenner could be seen rocking an oversized jacket with baggy jeans. In a different image, the TV personality went topless, modeling loose pants with pointed-toe heels. She later wore a denim maxiskirt as well as a pair of futuristic sunglasses.

The most eye-catching photo from the spread featured Jenner posing with a clone of herself, which she referred to as her “twin” via Instagram on Thursday. The picture captured Jenner dragging the leg of her doppelgänger across the floor. In the image, Jenner rocked a denim trench coat and a jean bra.

“I love the organic relationship I’ve built with Acne Studios,” Jenner said in a press release. “I am a fan of the brand, and I’ve worn their product over the past few years. This campaign is one of my favorites. I loved working with Carlijn, and I love the simplicity of the images, they have strength in their directness.”

Jacobs praised Jenner in return. “The campaign sought to showcase Kylie as a woman who is in control, has love for herself and is unafraid to embrace her desires,” the photographer gushed. “I aimed to celebrate her individuality by doubling her. She loves herself and is not afraid to show it.”

Acne Studios creative director Jonny Johansson explained the vision behind the line, sharing in the news release, “Denim is one of those rebellious but practical materials that is always attractive to me.”

Johansson added, “I think of denim as the axle for everything else in your wardrobe — all your clothes revolve around denim. It’s an endlessly important material that I love to reinvent every season.”

Last year, during Paris Fashion Week, Jenner sat front row at the Acne Studios spring/summer runway show. She commanded attention at the presentation in a floor-length white gown that clung to her curves.