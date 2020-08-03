Kylie Jenner’s Most Iconic Magazine Covers Through the Years: Pics

There are few magazines that Kylie Jenner hasn’t graced the cover of. From Playboy to Forbes, the 22-year-old beauty entrepreneur has a rich history of making herself known on newsstands.

But Jenner’s entrepreneurial success didn’t happen overnight. She’s most famously known as a beauty-loving Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, but the Lip Kit creator became a businesswoman when she launched Kylie Cosmetics in November 2015. She later expanded her brand to unveil Kylie Skin in May 2019.

A few months after the debut of her skincare brand, she took the next step to grow her business by selling a 51 percent stake in her company to beauty giant Coty for a whopping $600 million. “This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse,” she said in a statement.

So when the E! star landed the cover of Forbes in September 2019, it was obviously a major accomplishment. It’s arguably the youngest self-made billionaire’s most iconic cover of all time and naturally, the L.A. native agrees.

In September 2019, she touched on that defining moment in her career. “I feel like the cover of Forbes was a huge moment when I exceeded expectations,” the reality star told then-boyfriend Travis Scott in an interview for Playboy. “That was a huge moment for me that was great recognition for everything I’ve done.”

And that brings us to another one of the star’s most talked-about covers: her sexy Playboy debut for the magazine’s fall 2019 Pleasure Issue. Scott conducted the interview and the two posed for sultry pics together in the photo spread.

The aforementioned covers are recent, but Jenner’s been appearing on covers for close to ten years now. She posed alongside her sister Kendall for their first cover in March 2012 for Teen Vogue. And she crushed it on the cover of Seventeen’s prom issue one year later when she was just 16 years old!

Keep scrolling to see these iconic magazine covers and more of Jenner’s most buzzed-about photo shoots of all time!

