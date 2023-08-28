Cancel OK
Terms and Conditions
Stylish

Olivia Wilde’s Distressed Baggy Jeans Are Fall Fashion Goals

By
olivia-wilde-distressed-jeans
Olivia Wilde in Silver Lake on August 27, 2023.Snorlax / MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Olivia Wilde continues to showcase her cool-girl fashion sense in the most effortlessly stylish ways. The Booksmart director stepped out for lunch and shopping with a friend on Sunday, August 27, rocking a casual outfit that instantly inspired shoppers everywhere.

Wilde wore a white tank for the occasion, teaming it with super baggy, distressed jeans featuring large rips and tears. She also wore Anine Bing black sandals and a SCRT cap, accessorizing further with a Gucci crossbody and Ray-Ban sunglasses. We fell in the love with the jeans immediately — and so we set off to Amazon to find a similar pair!

olivia-wilde-distressed-jeans-2
Olivia Wilde in Silver Lake on August 27, 2023. Snorlax / MEGA
See it!

Get the SweatyRocks Loose Ripped Distressed Wide-Leg Jeans for just $49 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 28, 2023, but are subject to change.

These SweatyRocks jeans come in multiple washes of blue — plus other chic shades as well. Like Wilde’s pair, this option is equipped with ripping at the knees and beyond for an elevated and edgy vibe. The pants also have a classic five-pocket design, plus whiskering for a faded, vintage look.

Whether you wear these jeans with a white tank top like Wilde or put your own personal spin on the style, you’ll be so happy to have them in your wardrobe come fall (and in the weeks before too). Want to see other similar denim styles? We’ve got you! Scroll down to keep shopping!

olivia-wilde-distressed-jeans-3
Olivia Wilde and friend in Silver Lake on August 27, 2023. Snorlax / MEGA
See it!

Shop more distressed jeans we love:

Not your style? Explore all jeans at Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

