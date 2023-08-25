Jennifer Lopez Goes Full Fall in a Chocolate Brown Blazer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Fall officially begins… now. At least, that’s what we’ve decided after seeing one of Jennifer Lopez’s latest looks. The Marry Me star looked adorably autumnal as she was spotted leaving a meeting in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 23.
Lopez wore a gorgeous chocolatey-brown blazer over a long-sleeve white button-up for the occasion. She added on flared blue jeans and stiletto heels, an iconic Hermès Birkin bag in hand. Brown is a classic fall shade — but while we usually stick with knits, J. Lo’s blazer left Us indisputably inspired. We needed a similar one, stat!
Get the Floerns Solid Notched Lapel Single-Breasted Blazer for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
Spotting this Floerns blazer on Amazon felt like fate. Boasting a super similar look to Lopez’s, it will be key for channeling the “On the Floor” singer’s look for less. It shares that same dark chocolate shade, the longline silhouette and even the flap pockets at the sides. It’s machine washable too, which is a huge plus!
This Floerns blazer comes in black, mint green and lavender purple too, but if you’re all in on the brown hues for fall, its Chocolate Brown shade is one of the best. One of — meaning we found the rest of the best too. Scroll below to see other brown blazers we also love!
