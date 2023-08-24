Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s all starting! Not only are we decorating our homes for fall and becoming more and more excited for colorful trees, cooler weather and spooky season — but we have the perfect excuse to go shopping for new clothes!

If you adore the classic fall vibe, you’re probably all about shades of brown, orange, yellow and red right now. This specially curated list is just for you! Shop our favorite fall fashion finds below from Amazon and beyond!

Shades of Brown

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll love the Hazelnut shade of this Pumiey square-neck maxi dress — but make sure to check out the Caramel and Olive-Khaki shades too!

2. We Also Love: Able to be dressed up or down, this Newchoice collared blouse is a serious wardrobe staple you’ll wear over and over again!

3. We Can’t Forget: Faux leather is a fashionista’s essential — especially in the form of this Commando mini skirt. Check out the Cocoa shade at Saks Fifth Avenue!

4. Bonus: Fall means sweater weather, so let’s get you set up. You’ll feel so cute in this Argyle Plaid Pullover!

5. Extra Credit: This color-block No Boundaries dress from Walmart gives you two shades of brown to play with — and an incredibly low price!

Shades of Orange

6. Our Absolute Favorite: This cozy-cute Dokotoo sweater has an amazing slouchy fit and an adorable Henley neckline!

7. We Also Love: Tiers, ruffles, smocking — this BTFBM maxi dress has everything we love. Such a beautiful find!

8. We Can’t Forget: If you have an attention-grabbing style, you won’t be able to resist this Farm Rio button-up from Saks!

9. Bonus: Comfy yet undeniably chic, we couldn’t ask for better early fall pants than these Angerella pants!

Shades of Yellow

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Fewer fall pieces are more powerful than a mustard yellow cardigan. This Qualfort knit is just the best!

11. We Also Love: The honey yellow shade of this sophisticated Maeve jumpsuit almost has a subtle glow to it. Grab it from Anthropologie!

12. We Can’t Forget: Need a pretty dress you can dress up or down? Add this BTFBM Swiss dot dress to your Amazon cart!

13. Bonus: You won’t be able to stop twirling and posing once you try on this Exlura midi skirt!

Shades of Red

14. Our Absolute Favorite: Need something for a fall wedding or fancy date night? Check out this Prettygarden chiffon dress!

15. We Also Love: This Zolucky corduroy shacket is a piece you can always count on. Only have a couple of minutes to get dressed? No problem!

16. We Can’t Forget: Our favorite pieces are equal amounts of comfy and stylish. It’s why we love finds like these Time and Tru jogger pants from Walmart!

17. Bonus: This short-sleeve Grace Karin cardigan can be worn open or closed, meaning you can create twice as many outfits with it!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: