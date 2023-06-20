The Best Wire-Free Bras for Larger Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2023, but are subject to change.

Here’s the thing: No one has to sacrifice support for comfort (or vice-versa) when it comes to their bras anymore. And that’s thanks to all of the different wire-free options currently available on the market — it’s even true if you have a larger bust! All you have to do is seek out styles which have the right design features to provide the secure sensation you need.

Some examples of these features are thicker straps, wider waistbands and more than just two hook-and-eye closures in the back of the wire-free bra. These are just a few general details to look out for, and from there, you can select styles which address more specific (and personal) needs. If you need help selecting the right wire-free bra for your collection, we’ve found plenty of options to consider below!

Best Overall: Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra

The beautiful demi shape, molded cups and cooling fabric this wire-free bra is made from makes it our absolute top pick!

Get the Bali Women’s Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra for prices starting at $20 at Amazon!

Best Smoothing: Vanity Fair Women’s Beauty Back Bra

The sides and back of this bra create an incredibly smooth appearance which you can confidently rock with tighter tops and dresses.

Get the Vanity Fair Women’s Beauty Back Bra for prices starting at $15 at Amazon!

Best for Lounging: True & Co Women’s True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra

Shoppers say they have finally found the stripped-down lounge bra which actually supports them well thanks to this fabulous find!

Get the True & Co Women’s True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra for prices starting at $14 at Amazon!

Best Cotton: AISILIN Women’s Wireless Cotton Bra

Wearing this cotton wire-free bra will give you an incredible breathable feel — plus, it has an incredible amount of stretch for serious comfort.

Get the AISILIN Women’s Wireless Cotton Bra for $24 at Amazon!

Best Back Support: Leonisa Front Closure Posture Corrector

The back design on this front-closure bra is said to promote proper back support which may help relieve shoulder pain!

Get the Leonisa Front Closure Posture Corrector for $50 at Amazon!

Best Side-Smoothing: Warner’s Women’s No Side Effects Bra

The wider straps on the sides of this stretchy bra ensure there are no awkward bulges while wearing a tight tank or tee!

Get the Warner’s Women’s No Side Effects Bra for prices starting at $18 at Amazon!

Best Plunge Bra: Wacoal Women’s Ultimate Side Smoother Wire Free Bra

Tons of supportive wire-free bras have fuller coverage on the front, but this one lets you show off some major cleavage!

Get the Wacoal Women’s Ultimate Side Smoother Wire Free Bra for prices starting at $50 at Amazon!

Best Lace Style: AILIVIN No Wire Bra

The lace overlay on this supremely supportive bra gives it a beautiful, romantic feel!

Get the AILIVIN No Wire Bra for $26 at Amazon!

Best Maternity: BRAVADO! DESIGNS Body Silk Seamless Bra

This bra has just the right amount of comfort and stretch for pregnancy — but most importantly, the right design to make nursing a breeze!

Get the BRAVADO! DESIGNS Body Silk Seamless Bra for $30 at Amazon!

Best for Workouts: SYROKAN Women’s Sports Bra

This bra can give you enough stable support for even the most intense high-impact workouts!

Get the SYROKAN Women’s Sports Bra for $29 at Amazon!

Best Value Pack: Hiking Gril Women’s Comfort Bra Set

Stock up on a variety of traditional lounge bras thanks to this ultra-affordable value pack!

Get the Hiking Gril Women’s Comfort Bra Set for $28 at Amazon!

Best Push-Up: DOBREVA Women’s Push Up Wireless Bra

If you are looking for some added lift without the wires, this bra is an excellent choice for any savvy shopper!

Get the DOBREVA Women’s Push Up Wireless Bra for $30 at Amazon!

Best Strappy Style: MotoRun Padded Strappy Sports Bra

Even though this bra has a more exposed back with thin straps, the wide band underneath gives you enough lift and support for casual wear!

Get the MotoRun Padded Strappy Sports Bra for prices starting at $20 at Amazon!

