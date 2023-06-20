21 Affordable Summer Essentials Under $100 That Look Luxe

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of our favorite looks of the moment is quiet luxury. It’s all about simple sophistication! Rather than showing off designer labels in loud outfits (think: season 6 of Selling Sunset), this classic style keeps it classy.

We’re taking this trend one step further by lowering the price range — quiet luxury on a budget. If you want to achieve this effortlessly elegant look, then check out these 21 affordable essentials that won’t break the bank. From bright pops of color to elevated basics, these pieces will give you a summer glow.

1. Yee-haw! This straw cowboy hat is so chic and trendy for summer — just $36!

2. Whoever said orange was the new pink never thought about combining the two colors! This bodycon knit maxi looks like an expensive designer dress — just $34!

3. One-shoulder wonder! Crafted with a smocked top and tiered skirt, this one-shoulder midi dress is a summer staple — originally $52, now just $45!

4. Living in linen! These airy palazzo pants are a must-have in the summer heat — originally $33, now just $26!

5. These woven espadrille sandals are a neutral necessity for summer! Comfortable, chic and cheap — originally $50, now just $30!

6. Bottega Veneta vibes, but on a budget! We would never know that this woven handbag isn’t designer — originally $30, now just $27!

7. Embroidered in eyelet, this cropped tie-front top from Anthropologie feels like a bespoke vintage find — originally $88, now just $60!

8. Blowing in the breeze! This loose gauzy white top is perfect for a hot summer day — just $48!

9. Featuring a crossover halter neckline, this sleeveless ribbed top is versatile and unique. Take this tank from daytime to date night — just $48!

10. Greetings from paradise! Even if you’re not going away on vacation this summer, this postcard graphic tee will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island. This top reminds Us of the viral Chanel tee everyone’s been talking about — just $58!

11. This floral slip dress is seriously stunning! It’s form-fitting yet forgiving with a drapy cowl neckline — just $68!

12. Surf’s up! You don’t need to go to the Hamptons to wear this trendy Surf Montauk trucker hat. Love the pop of pink against the beige background — just $42!

13. These braided slides will go with all of your summer outfits! Available in pink, beige, lavender and black — just $40!

14. Keep the sun out of your face with this straw visor! Packable and posh, this fashion-forward hat belongs at the country club — just $29!

15. Fancy feet! Featuring a square toe and geometric block heel, these puffy heeled sandals are just as gorgeous as they are comfortable — originally $50, now just $40!

16. Covered with colorful flowers, this midi sundress looks like it’s from Farm Rio! Shoppers call this frock the “perfect summer dress” — just $70!

17. Sunny side up! These drawstring shorts in a yellow gingham pattern are giving off-duty coastal vibes — just $46!

18. Make a splash this summer in this crochet halter-neck mini dress! This boho-chic piece feels like a rare gem you’d find while thrifting — just $51!

19. Pretty in pink! These high-waisted pleated long pink shorts are the epitome of elegance — just $55!

20. This satin pajama set could just as easily be worn out on the town! We love the black trim for that ultra-luxe touch — just $33!

21. Sparkle and shine all summer long with this rhinestone shoulder bag! Don’t be surprised if people think it’s from cult-fave Cult Gaia — originally $43, now just $29!

