Some people love to wear designer items with logo motifs, recognizable patterns and iconic prints that onlookers will instantly recognize as luxury fashion. Lately, however, quiet luxury — a.k.a. stealth wealth — has been taking center stage. You might not have been able to put a finger on it before… and that’s kind of the point!

Stealth wealth pieces ditch the logos and prints, simply focusing on super high-quality, understated, chic pieces that effortlessly pull a look together. One reason we love it is that even if you can’t afford those pieces, it’s much easier to get believable look-alikes! Shop 21 of our picks below, all under $50!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Elevate your simple white shirt look by switching to this silky ivory The Drop top instead!

2. We Also Love: Need a great tank top for summer? Level up with the square neckline and ribbed design of this Verdusa crop top!

3. We Can’t Forget: Unlike a basic, simple tee, this tailored A New Day T-shirt from Target features short sleeves with extended shoulders!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This tie-belt Prettygarden dress can be styled for work, for a date or even for the farmers’ market. That’s why it takes our top spot!

5. We Also Love: It can feel difficult to stay stylish in super hot weather, but this airy ASOS Design dress from Nordstrom makes it so easy!

6. We Can’t Forget: You’ll feel so expensive with this Ezbelle maxi dress on. Who would guess that it costs under $30?

Bottoms

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Swap out your jeans for a pair of these lightweight, wide leg Hongsui pants — available in six colors!

8. We Also Love: The champagne shade of this A New Day midi slip skirt from Target adds even more versatility to the sophisticated design!

9. We Can’t Forget: Can’t stand wearing denim shorts? These MakeMeChic tailored shorts are a foolproof way to upgrade your warm weather wardrobe!

Blazers

10. Our Absolute Favorite: A simple way to a stealth wealth type of look is to slip on a blazer, even when your outfit is on the casual side. Check out this relaxed-fit The Drop blazer!

11. We Also Love: Don’t forget to play around with different fabrics too. This A New Day blazer from Target is made of a sleek faux leather!

12. We Can’t Forget: How about a little velvet instead? Add this Kedera blazer to your Amazon cart too!

Two-Piece Sets

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Co-ord sets are very much in style, and this Floerns blouse and pants set is just dreamy!

14. We Also Love: Even when you want to relax in cozy sweats, this Viottiset sweatsuit will make sure you’re doing it in major style!

15. We Can’t Forget: Whether you’re wearing it with slippers or sneakers, this Kikiberry set will quickly become a go-to for you!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: These square-toe knit Arromic flats are a number one new release, and it’s very easy to see why!

17. We Also Love: Instead of a chunky or multicolor sneaker, try a pair of these clean, canvas Nautica low-tops!

18. We Can’t Forget: Say sayonara to cheap flip flops and check out a pair of these BP. braided sandals from Nordstrom!

Accessories

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Skip the hefty monogrammed bags and opt for something simple yet eye-catching like this The Drop dumpling bag!

20. We Also Love: Your sunglasses can make a huge difference in your look. These Kuguaok sunglasses have the same rectangular shape you’ve seen on top celebrities!

21. We Can’t Forget: Jewelry can also take a look from just okay to unforgettable. Let this Nuzon choker pull your next outfit together!

