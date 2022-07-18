The Best Mousse Products to Help Tame and Define Curly Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Curly or wavy hair can be hard to manage, and there are specific styling products that you can use to gain better control of your locks. One of our favorite methods is to use a great mousse! When applied on wet, freshly-washed hair, a mousse can help define your natural curls or even create wavier hair if your strands are on the straighter side.

There are tons of mousses to serve different purposes. Some offer more hold for a longer-lasting style, while others provide moisture for dryer hair. If you’re not exactly sure which type will benefit you most, we can help you out with some handy pointers!

Which Type of Mousse Will Suit My Hair Best?

If you have wavier or fine hair, focus on a mousse with a lightweight feel. But if your hair is thicker and curlier, you’ll want to look for a denser product. Some light mousses can still give you the same curl definition, but your style may not last as long. Also, think about what your overall goal is before buying a mousse. Most are beloved for curl definition, but mousses can also be used to add general volume to your hair. So even if you don’t have curls, you can still find an option to suit your specific needs! With these tips in mind, check out our definitive list of the best mousses you can buy right now. We guarantee there’s a product from our lineup for every shopper!

11 Amazing Mousses to Help Shape and Define Curls and Waves

Moroccanoil Curl Control Mousse

Shoppers say this mousse has helped them spend less time styling their hair, which is major for managing curls. All you have to do is take a couple of pumps of the product and work it through washed wet hair, and allow it air dry. That’s all, folks! Reviewers also note their curls are incredibly soft, and claim they don’t have the awkward crunchy feeling that other mousses cause.

Pros

Lightweight formula

No crunchy feeling

Non-sticky

Cons

More expensive

Available at: Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Sephora

Maui Moisture Flexible Hold + Coconut Milk Curl Foam Mousse

If your hair gets frizzy easily, this mousse can help tame that! While defining your curls, it can also help your hair to look far smoother and shinier. The best part is that it locks in moisture incredibly well, so you don’t have to worry about summer humidity messing up your style!

Pros

Moisture-locking formula

Ideal for both curly and wavy hair

Light scent

Affordable

Cons

May leave a slightly stickier feel

Available at: Amazon, Target, Walmart

SheaMoisture Curl Mousse

This mousse was specifically designer for curly hair that’s thicker and extra frizzy, though shoppers who say they have thinner hair use it successfully. It has excellent smoothing power, so if you find that your hair feels like it’s totally unmanageable, this mousse may be the right stuff for you!

Pros

Works for thicker hair

No crunchy feeling

Anti-frizz

Cons

May be too heavy for fine hair

Available at: Amazon, Ulta, Target

OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse

This mousse is a little bit different, because it’s a hybrid of both a hair foam and cream packaged into one can. Blending the two essentially can give you the staying power of a mousse — with the hydration that cream products provide. This product works for any type of hair and leaves your locks feeling soft — while holding curls or waves intact.

Pros

Hybrid formula

Affordable price

Suitable for all hair types

Cons

May not have enough hold for thicker hair

Some shoppers don’t love the sweet scent

Available at: Amazon, Walmart, Target

TRESemmé Flawless Curls Mousse

If you’re looking to score a major deal on a quality product, this mousse may be your best bet. You can snag a whopping 15 ounce bottle, which is the largest size out of any other mousse on this list! This salon-quality formula is infused with coconut and avocado oil to help make your hair soft while keeping its hold, which shoppers note feels amazing.

Pros

Suitable for all hair types

Large quantity

Affordable price

Cons

Hold may be too light for some

Available at: Amazon, Walmart, Ulta, Target

Mixed Chicks Morning After Redefining Hair Foam

This mousse is a little bit different, because it’s actually designed to use on dry hair! This innovative product is made to be used on your curls the next day if they need sprucing up. Most mousses simply do not work on dry hair, so instead of going through another shampoo routine to get your curls in check, use this to bring your style back to life!

Pros

Designed for next-day curls

Made for dry hair

Non-sticky formula

Cons

Some shoppers don’t love the scent

May not help tame extra frizzy hair

Available at: Amazon, Ulta

tgin Honey Whip Hydrating Mousse

If your hair is extra dry and needs all the hydration it can get, this is the mousse for you! It’s made for natural hair types, though we noticed some reviewers with wavy and straight hair who love how it works for them. It’s infused with honey, which promotes shiny hair and may keep frizz and flyaways at bay. And as a bonus, buying this product supports a small business!

Pros

Extra hydrating

Perfect for natural hair

Long-lasting hold

Cons

May leave a slight sticky feeling

Available at: Amazon, Walmart, Ulta

Biolage Styling Whipped Volume Mousse

You may be on the hunt for mousses even if you don’t have curly or wavy hair, which is why we included this specific product! It’s made for every hair type, but is more of a volumizing product than anything else. It can help lift your roots and strands to give your locks more body!

Pros

Great for all hair types

Clean scent

Won’t weight down fine hair

Cons

Hold may not be the strongest

Feels slightly sticky

Available at: Ulta, Amazon, Walmart

John Frieda Frizz-Ease Take Charge Curl-Boosting Mousse

For extra frizzy hair, this mousse is a true saving grace. It helps define curls or waves while combatting frizz, plus offers your locks heat protection if you want to go in with a diffusing tool afterwards!

Pros

Extra frizz control

Hydrating formula

Heat protection

Cons

Hold may be too light for some

May be too moisturizing for oily hair

Available at: Ulta, Target, Amazon

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk Curl Activating Mousse

Every type of curl will benefit from this mousse’s defining capabilities! It can help you make sure that each coil is perfectly intact all day long — without getting frizzy or messy. You’re left with soft, touchable hair that lasts!

Pros

Lightweight formula

Affordable

Fights against humidity

Cons

May not be best for fine hair

Available at: Ulta, Target, Walmart

Bumble and bumble. Curl Mousse

If you’re willing to invest in your hair, this mousse is definitely worth the splurge. It may be pricier than others, but shoppers swear the way it combats frizz is a cut above the rest. The extra lightweight formula also makes it excellent if your hair is on the finer side!

Pros

Great for all hair types

Adds shine

Gives hair extra volume

Cons

More expensive

Hold may be a bit too soft for some

Available at: Sephora, Amazon, Ulta, Target

