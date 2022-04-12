The 11 Best Vanity Mirrors With Lights for Star-Quality Makeup

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you’ve ever tried to do your makeup in the dark, you know exactly why a lighted vanity mirror is so important. It’s not just about having the overhead lights on either, or even a desk lamp. Overhead and lamp lighting can create shadows on your face or prevent you from seeing little details that are going to come popping out in the sunlight.
For skin that looks naturally smooth, pore-less and creaseless, a lighted makeup mirror on your vanity is pretty much a must. You’ll be able to better see the pigments, sparkles and shimmers of other makeup too, like eyeshadows and blushes. And if you ever want to create makeup or skincare tutorials for YouTube, Instagram or TikTok? You’ll get the best lighting with a lighted mirror!
What Details Should You Look for in a Lighted Mirror?
It’s more about just if it’s a mirror with lights. Does it plug into an outlet, or is it battery-powered? What is the size? Can it fit on your desk — or be mounted on your wall? Does it have a magnified side or section? Does it have a remote? Can it be dimmed, or even controlled with an app? Does the light look natural? Lumina Pro’s blog gets into all of the details.
11 Best Lighted Vanity Mirrors
1. RIKI LOVES RIKI – RIKI 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror
Best All-Around Pick
If you want a professional-quality mirror, we have to point you right to RIKI LOVES RIKI. The LED lights dimmable, it has Bluetooth capabilities, the stand is adjustable and there’s even a phone clip, making sure your selfies and videos are perfectly lit without any shadows!
Pros:
- Included 10X magnetic mirror
- Five dimming stages
Cons:
- May be too large for some desks/vanities
Available at: Nordstrom, Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue
2. FENCHILIN – Lighted Makeup Mirror
Three Shades of Lighting
Want to see what your makeup looks like under all different types of lighting? This mirror can emit cool white light, warm white light and warmer light. It also comes with a detachable 10x mirror and can rotate 360 degrees!
Pros:
- Touch controls directly on mirror
- Very high ratings
Cons:
- Some shoppers wish there were a sturdier base
Available at: Amazon
3. Weily – CZW Trifold Makeup Vanity Mirror
Getting All of the Angles
This trifold mirror features 1X, 2X and 3X magnification and offers wide-angle viewing so you can see how everything looks from all angles. Your eyeliner, for example, might look different from the front than it does on the side!
Pros:
- Powered by batteries or USB cable
- Integrated storage tray for beauty items
Cons:
- Doesn’t magnify as closely as other mirrors for detailed work
Available at: Amazon
4. Geloneve – Compact Rechargeable Lighted Makeup Mirror
Best for Touch-Ups
You might have a fancy vanity setup at home, but what about when you’ve been out all day and need to check up on your makeup? This battery-powered, lighted compact is the way to go! Fit it right inside your purse or pocket!
Pros:
- 1X and 10X magnification
- Smart touch switch
Cons:
- Could be damaged if it comes in contact with water
Available at: Walmart
5. KEDSUM – Flexible Gooseneck 10X Magnifying LED Makeup Mirror
It’s All About the Details
This is a great pick for popping onto your bathroom mirror or sink top. It’s 10X, so it will be useful not only for makeup, for but plucking your eyebrows, putting in contacts and other daily routines. The flexible gooseneck design is so helpful too!
Pros:
- Powerful suction cup for different placements
- Lights made to replicate daylight
Cons:
- Requires three AAA batteries
6. Simplehuman – 8″ Sensor Mirror Trio
Priciest Pick
If you’re looking for the most luxurious find out there, we need to show you this rechargeable Simplehuman mirror. If you’re looking to become a professional content creator or makeup artist, we highly recommend this one. It’s an investment that will be well worth it!
Pros:
- 1X, 5X and 10X views
- Tru-lux system very closely simulates natural sunlight compared to other mirrors
Cons:
- $300
Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom
7. Conair – Reflections Lighted Makeup Mirror
Great for Everyday Glam
Conair has always played an important part in our beauty routine. If you’re looking for an affordable mirror for everyday life that will still majorly upgrade your mornings, this is it. With three LED light settings and a touchscreen, this will fit beautifully on any vanity!
Pros:
- Tray base
- Can tilt to different angles
Cons:
- Requires four AAA batteries
Available at: Ulta
8. iHome Lighted Portable LED Vanity Makeup Mirror
The Ultimate Multitasker
Want to do your makeup, steam audio and make hands-free phone calls all with the same mirror? This iHome mirror can make it happen! It’s foldable too, making it great for traveling, whether to another country or another room in your house!
Pros:
- Rechargeable battery with up to 26 hours of battery
- Power-saving timer
Cons:
- Only 1X magnification
Available at: Target
9. ISTRIPMF 32 inch LED Round Bathroom Mirror
Perfect for the Bathroom
How about just replacing your entire bathroom mirror with a lighted mirror? This one mounts on the wall, and we love how it has an anti-fog function so you can use it quickly, even after a hot shower!
Pros:
- Shatterproof glass
- Adjustable lighting and color temperature
Cons:
- Must be plugged in, so may be hard to hide the cord See it!
Available at: Amazon
10. Tweezerman Mini LED 15X Lighted Mirror
Most Magnification
This mirror is small but mighty! You can use the suction cup on the back of this mirror to attach it to your regular mirror or another surface so you can get the 15X magnification for ultra-detailed prescision and “crystal clarity”!
Pros:
- Stronger magnification than most mirrors
- Travel-friendly size
Cons:
- Requires four LR1 130 cell batteries (not included)
Available at: Nordstrom
11. Eug-Products Lighted Makeup Mirror
Nice Size for Small Spaces
This mirror is not too big but not too small either. It’s just right for squeezing onto your vanity. It can stand up and be adjusted, and each charge provides up to 250 minutes of working time!
Pros:
- Adjustable brightness
- Sleek design
Cons:
- Could be easy to tip over, so placement is important
Available at: Amazon
Other Lighted Mirrors We Love:
- Fancii LED Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror
- Brightown Rechargeable Led Makeup Mirror with Lights
- Conair LED Lighted Mirror – 1X Magnification
