The 11 Best Vanity Mirrors With Lights for Star-Quality Makeup

If you’ve ever tried to do your makeup in the dark, you know exactly why a lighted vanity mirror is so important. It’s not just about having the overhead lights on either, or even a desk lamp. Overhead and lamp lighting can create shadows on your face or prevent you from seeing little details that are going to come popping out in the sunlight.

For skin that looks naturally smooth, pore-less and creaseless, a lighted makeup mirror on your vanity is pretty much a must. You’ll be able to better see the pigments, sparkles and shimmers of other makeup too, like eyeshadows and blushes. And if you ever want to create makeup or skincare tutorials for YouTube, Instagram or TikTok? You’ll get the best lighting with a lighted mirror!

What Details Should You Look for in a Lighted Mirror?

It's more about just if it's a mirror with lights. Does it plug into an outlet, or is it battery-powered? What is the size? Can it fit on your desk — or be mounted on your wall? Does it have a magnified side or section? Does it have a remote? Can it be dimmed, or even controlled with an app? Does the light look natural?

11 Best Lighted Vanity Mirrors

1. RIKI LOVES RIKI – RIKI 10X Skinny Lighted Mirror

Best All-Around Pick

If you want a professional-quality mirror, we have to point you right to RIKI LOVES RIKI. The LED lights dimmable, it has Bluetooth capabilities, the stand is adjustable and there’s even a phone clip, making sure your selfies and videos are perfectly lit without any shadows!

Pros:

Included 10X magnetic mirror

Five dimming stages

Cons:

May be too large for some desks/vanities

Available at: Nordstrom, Amazon, Saks Fifth Avenue

2. FENCHILIN – Lighted Makeup Mirror

Three Shades of Lighting

Want to see what your makeup looks like under all different types of lighting? This mirror can emit cool white light, warm white light and warmer light. It also comes with a detachable 10x mirror and can rotate 360 degrees!

Pros:

Touch controls directly on mirror

Very high ratings

Cons:

Some shoppers wish there were a sturdier base

Available at: Amazon

3. Weily – CZW Trifold Makeup Vanity Mirror

Getting All of the Angles

This trifold mirror features 1X, 2X and 3X magnification and offers wide-angle viewing so you can see how everything looks from all angles. Your eyeliner, for example, might look different from the front than it does on the side!

Pros:

Powered by batteries or USB cable

Integrated storage tray for beauty items

Cons:

Doesn’t magnify as closely as other mirrors for detailed work

Available at: Amazon

4. Geloneve – Compact Rechargeable Lighted Makeup Mirror

Best for Touch-Ups

You might have a fancy vanity setup at home, but what about when you’ve been out all day and need to check up on your makeup? This battery-powered, lighted compact is the way to go! Fit it right inside your purse or pocket!

Pros:

1X and 10X magnification

Smart touch switch

Cons:

Could be damaged if it comes in contact with water

Available at: Walmart

5. KEDSUM – Flexible Gooseneck 10X Magnifying LED Makeup Mirror

It’s All About the Details

This is a great pick for popping onto your bathroom mirror or sink top. It’s 10X, so it will be useful not only for makeup, for but plucking your eyebrows, putting in contacts and other daily routines. The flexible gooseneck design is so helpful too!

Pros:

Powerful suction cup for different placements

Lights made to replicate daylight

Cons:

Requires three AAA batteries

Available at: Amazon, Walmart

6. Simplehuman – 8″ Sensor Mirror Trio

Priciest Pick

If you’re looking for the most luxurious find out there, we need to show you this rechargeable Simplehuman mirror. If you’re looking to become a professional content creator or makeup artist, we highly recommend this one. It’s an investment that will be well worth it!

Pros:

1X, 5X and 10X views

Tru-lux system very closely simulates natural sunlight compared to other mirrors

Cons:

$300

Available at: Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom

7. Conair – Reflections Lighted Makeup Mirror

Great for Everyday Glam

Conair has always played an important part in our beauty routine. If you’re looking for an affordable mirror for everyday life that will still majorly upgrade your mornings, this is it. With three LED light settings and a touchscreen, this will fit beautifully on any vanity!

Pros:

Tray base

Can tilt to different angles

Cons:

Requires four AAA batteries

Available at: Ulta

8. iHome Lighted Portable LED Vanity Makeup Mirror

The Ultimate Multitasker

Want to do your makeup, steam audio and make hands-free phone calls all with the same mirror? This iHome mirror can make it happen! It’s foldable too, making it great for traveling, whether to another country or another room in your house!

Pros:

Rechargeable battery with up to 26 hours of battery

Power-saving timer

Cons:

Only 1X magnification

Available at: Target

9. ISTRIPMF 32 inch LED Round Bathroom Mirror

Perfect for the Bathroom

How about just replacing your entire bathroom mirror with a lighted mirror? This one mounts on the wall, and we love how it has an anti-fog function so you can use it quickly, even after a hot shower!

Pros:

Shatterproof glass

Adjustable lighting and color temperature

Cons:

Must be plugged in, so may be hard to hide the cord See it!

Available at: Amazon

10. Tweezerman Mini LED 15X Lighted Mirror

Most Magnification

This mirror is small but mighty! You can use the suction cup on the back of this mirror to attach it to your regular mirror or another surface so you can get the 15X magnification for ultra-detailed prescision and “crystal clarity”!

Pros:

Stronger magnification than most mirrors

Travel-friendly size

Cons:

Requires four LR1 130 cell batteries (not included)

Available at: Nordstrom

11. Eug-Products Lighted Makeup Mirror

Nice Size for Small Spaces

This mirror is not too big but not too small either. It’s just right for squeezing onto your vanity. It can stand up and be adjusted, and each charge provides up to 250 minutes of working time!

Pros:

Adjustable brightness

Sleek design

Cons:

Could be easy to tip over, so placement is important

Available at: Amazon

