17 Must-Own Fashion Finds at Target — All $35 and Under

While we love a good Target run as much as the next shopper — especially with an iced coffee in our cart’s cupholder — we sadly can’t spend 24/7 in the store. That being said, we can spend as much time on the website as we want!

An extra bonus of online shopping is finding more styles, more sizes and more variety than you might find in store. We’ll show you 17 of our current favorites below. They’re all spring and summer-ready fashion picks — and they’re all under $35!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We doubt anyone has scrolled past this beauty! The pretty pattern and flowy construction of this Knox Rose dress make it a can’t-miss pick!

2. We Also Love: Whether you’re wearing it to a summer wedding or dressing it down with a denim jacket, this A New Day slip dress is just lovely. We can’t believe it’s under $30!

3. We Can’t Forget: Playful and breezy, this puff-sleeve A New Day mini dress has adorable eyelets and a 100% cotton construction!

4. Bonus: Going on vacation? Make sure to pack this linen Universal Thread dress in your luggages!

Tops

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Trend alert! Skip your regular ribbed tank and opt for something like this Universal Thread corset tank to really make a statement!

6. We Also Love: Chic and sophisticated, this lightweight A New Day short-sleeve button-up is an easy way to elevate your wardrobe. Wear it buttoned up or open over the above tank top!

7. We Can’t Forget: The perfect T-shirt seems like a simple concept, but it’s hard to execute. Luckily, this A New Day tee figured it out!

Bottoms

8. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re hitting the court or simply hanging out with friends, stay comfy and on-trend with this All in Motion tennis skort!

9. We Also Love: We are super picky about shorts, but these Wild Fable knit shorts managed to capture our hearts. The perfect mix of comfy and cute!

10. We Can’t Forget: Need a pair of airy, lightweight pants? Look no further than these pull-on, linen-blend A New Day pants!

11. Bonus: If you’re dressing up, you can’t go wrong with a slip skirt. Check out this silky A New Day midi skirt!

Rompers and Jumpsuits

12. Our Absolute Favorite: The ultimate in versatility! You’ll wear this Universal Thread sleeveless jumpsuit for so many different occasions!

13. We Also Love: We already loved this crinkled Wild Fable babydoll romper the moment we laid eyes on it, but the cut-out back truly made it a 2023 essential!

14. We Can’t Forget: Such a romantic vibe! This floral, flare-sleeve Agua Bendita x Target romper is a true beauty!

Accessories

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Never underestimate the importance of having a great claw clip in your arsenal! This A New Day hair claw comes in four impeccable summer shades!

16. We Also Love: A new season always calls for a new handbag — especially when it’s as cute as this Universal Thread crochet tote!

17. We Can’t Forget: With its cute design and inspiring message, this Little Words Project beaded bracele would be a great gift for someone — or yourself!

