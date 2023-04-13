Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We like to give ourselves things to look forward to every day. It might be a new episode of our favorite TV show, treating ourselves to a latte at a local coffee shop or calling a long-distance friend for a catch-up. Some days, however, the best things are a surprise. Looking for one right now? Cariuma has your back!

Cariuma just launched a new canvas slip-on sneaker, so if you were looking for a go-to spring and summer shoe, this surprise is bound to make you smile. Plus, having a pair of sneakers this great on your shoe rack means you get yet another thing to look forward to every day: putting them on!

This brand new sneaker has a similar style to the brand’s Slip-On Pro, but it loses the suede and the skater details, instead opting for a design that’s “inspired by the ease of a California afternoon.” This new release is also under $80, which is obviously a win!

By going with both an organic cotton canvas upper and lining, Cariuma has made these sneakers 100% vegan. They’re eco-friendly too, as you’d expect from the brand, as the natural rubber outsole is creating by ethically “tapping” trees while preserving them. This outsole has fantastic traction too!

Along with clean stitching, you’ll also find a few subtle logo details on the outside of these shoes — at the top of the vamp, at the sides and at the heel. There’s also a heel loop and stretchy goring for an easy on and off!

Looking inside these shoes, past the cushioned collar and that soft lining, you’ll find Cariuma’s famous removable insole, which is made of cork and mamona oil-based memory foam. It’s part of what makes Cariuma’s sneakers so popular in the first place!

We know what you’re wondering — how many color options do you have? And the answer is five! Go for a clean, all-white look (this is the pair I chose!), or a black, grey, pink or green shade with white details.

This is the type of sneaker you can wear with every spring and summer outfit, from baggy jeans and a tank top to a floral midi dress to a romper and baseball cap. You might as well keep them by the front door, as you’ll be reaching for them every time you leave the house!

One last thing to note is that for every pair of sneakers sold, Cariuma plants a tree in the Brazilian rainforest. We just wanted to make sure you know your purchase is truly doing good!

