10 Classic and Comfy Ballet Flats Trending for Spring 2023

“Ballerina, you must have seen her, dancing in the sand!” Good news: you don’t need to be a tiny dancer à la Elton John to rock ballet flats. In fact, this footwear trend is having a major resurgence right now! Every celeb from Katie Holmes to Jennifer Lawrence has been seen serving looks in these shoes. Just last month, Vogue announced, “A Ballet Flat Continues to be the Only Shoe That Matters Right Now.” Anna Wintour-approved!

You can take ballet flats from the office to happy hour! Classic, comfy and chic. We searched through Zappos’ expansive inventory to find 10 styles that will keep you footloose and fancy-free all spring and summer. Kick up your heels in these beautiful ballet flats!

Ralph Lauren Jayna Ballet Flats

Pretty in pink! These pale pink ballet flats look like prima ballerina pointe shoes. Such a versatile neutral shade that will match all your spring and summer ensembles.

$115.00 See It!

Cole Haan Tova Bow Ballet Flats

Almost every one of the five-star reviews for these Cole Haan ballet flats mentioned how comfortable the shoes are. “This is my preferred shoe for work,” one shopper said. “So comfy. I business travel & have back injuries. They match my clothes and are very high quality/high end.”

Was $150 On Sale: $130 You Save 13% See It!

Sam Edelman Meadow Flats

Sam Edelman never does Us wrong. The shoe brand always delivers quality basics that become staples in our wardrobe. Adorned with a bow, these leather ballet flats are simple yet stunning.

$130.00 See It!

Margaux The Demi Ballet Flats

Not only are these leather ballet flats high-quality, they’re also highly comfortable! The supportive insole includes a plush foam footbed and breathable lining.

$225.00 See It!

Kate Spade New York Bowdie Ballet Flats

Featuring a square toe and bow detailing, these ballet flats are feminine and flattering. Elevate your footwear game with these sophisticated shoes!

$178.00 See It!

Trotters Dellis Flats

Champagne problems? More like champagne solutions! These metallic champagne ballet flats will add some subtle shimmer to your ensemble.

$100.00 See It!

Nine West SpeakUp Flats

On point! These pointed-toe ballet flats will go with absolutely any outfit. Shoppers say these shoes are “really comfortable”!

Was $79 On Sale: $69 You Save 13% See It!

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flats

Silver linings! These iconic Minnie ballet flats from Tory Burch are slip-resistant and foldable for travel. Available in multiple different colors, the silver metallic style is trending for 2023.

$228.00 See It!

Kurt Geiger London Eagle Ballerina Flats

Rainbow bright! Taste the rainbow in these colorful ballet flats. Perfect for Pride or any other day of the year!

$125.00 See It!

Rockport Zoie Chain Ballet Flats

We’re seeing chain detailing everywhere, from handbags to jewelry. Stay on trend with these chain ballet flats!

Was $100 On Sale: $69 You Save 31% See It!

