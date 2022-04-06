7 Supportive Spring Sandals That Are Actually Stylish and Chic

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When most picture a sandal that’s supportive, what comes to mind is an unattractive aesthetic — to put it mildly. Our minds immediately go to the orthopedic category, and many shoes that fit in that genre of sandals are not the trendiest. But you don’t have to search for orthopedic sandals to find a pair that is equally supportive and chic at the same time!

We shop for shoes that look modern and stylish, and then get into the little details that help Us decide we can wear the shoes for more than just a couple of hours. If you’re not sure which specs to look out for, we did the dirty work for you and found seven incredible sandals to shop now! Whether they have a platform, molded footbed, cushioned sole or all of the above, any one of the picks from our selection below will make your feet happy.

These Edgy Platform Sandals

If you love adding some edge to a floral dress or any type of feminine ensemble, these sandals are absolutely ideal! We dig their dramatic look and the chunky silhouette, which is certainly trending right now.

Get the Timberland London Vibe 3-Band Sandal for $90 at Zappos!

These Single Strap Slides

If you want to get out the door in a flash, these sandals are your trustworthy go-to! They can be teamed with tons of different ensembles and it will only take you about five seconds to slide them on — literally.

Get the Born Sloane sandals for $100 at Zappos!

These Sporty Sandals

We’ve truly never seen sporty sandals look quite this stylish! Shoppers say that if you’re attending a music festival or planning on doing tons of walking but don’t want to wear hiking shoes, these are the winning pair.

Get the Dansko Racquel sandals for $110 at Zappos!

These Platform Slides

A classic slide with a major platform? Say no more! These sandals give you a comfortable amount of height without the fuss of wearing a pair of heels.

Get the Clarks Lana Beach slides for prices starting at $60 at Zappos!

These Chic Mules

These shoes are such a nostalgia trip! We can definitely picture a fashionista from the ’90s rocking them with their favorite micro miniskirt.

Get the Naturalizer Clara mules for $125 at Zappos!

These Slingback Heels

If your feet can’t handle most heels and you’ve been searching for a style that works, these shoes are calling your name! So many reviewers say that they’re thrilled to finally get their hands on heels that don’t make their feet feel like they’re being tortured.

Get the LifeStride Lara heels (originally $80) on sale for prices starting at $48 at Zappos!

These Bestselling Platform Wedges

Hundreds upon hundreds of shoppers are totally obsessed with these wedges and we can see why! They’re super lightweight and have the cushiony support that our feet always crave.

Get the Crocs Brooklyn Mid Wedge sandals for $55 at Zappos!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!