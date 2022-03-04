Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Put a spring in your step with these stylish sandals! After months of bundling up with boots, we’re finally ready to get footloose and fancy free. Move over, manis — it’s our pedicure’s time to shine. It can be overwhelming to narrow down all the styles out there, so we decided to make your life easier by rounding up our seven favorite sandals from Zappos. From slides to strappy shoes, these bestselling breezy sandals are ideal for the warmer weather ahead. Read on to shop our top picks for spring and summer!

These Heeled Mule Sandals

Looking for neutral sandals with a slight lift? These Madewell mules are an everyday essential. “These shoes are super high quality and very stylish,” said one shopper. “These are super comfortable as far as heels go.” Plus, they’re currently on sale for 25% off!

Get the Madewell Kiera Two-Strap Mule Sandal for just $96 (originally $128) at Zappos!

These Square Toe Slip-On Sandals

Stay on trend with these square toe strappy sandals by Steve Madden. According to one shopper, these block heels are “comfy and cute.” Dreamy for daytime or date night!

Get the Steve Madden Lilah Sandal for $90 at Zappos!

These Pink Braided Sandals

Pretty in pink! Color Us impressed with these vibrant braided heels by Dolce Vita, a favorite among celebs and customers alike. “They are perfect; a must!” one satisfied shopper shared. “Cute, comfortable, lightweight.” And if pink is not for you, there are 22 other shades to choose from.

Get the Dolce Vita Paily for $125 at Zappos!

These Neutral Flip-Flops

Elevate your closet with these stylish flip-flops by TKEES. Available in nine neutral colors, these sandals are a sophisticated basic. “Fit great!” one reviewer reported. “Most comfortable shoes I have ever owned!”

Get the TKEES Foundation Matte for $55 at Zappos!

These Strappy Block Heels

Need the perfect pair of heels for a wedding or special event? These Sam Edelman square toe block heels are comfy-chic! One customer declared, “So stylish AND comfortable! Danced the night away in them!” Available in nine different hues, play around with a pop of color or keep it classic with a neutral tone.

Get the Sam Edelman Kia for $140 at Zappos!

These Chunky Sporty Sandals

Channel your inner Sporty Spice with these edgy sandals from Sorel. “Supportive, fun and feels like you’re walking on clouds!” one customer gushed. “I LOVE them!” Make a splash this spring with these chunky sandals.

Get the Sorel Kinetic Sandal for $130 at Zappos!

These Neutral Flat Sandals

For a simple neutral sandal that goes with absolutely everything, try this Steve Madden flat footwear. “So comfortable and super soft!!” one review raved. From sightseeing to shopping, these shoes will keep you comfy over extended periods of time.

Get the Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandals for $65 at Zappos!

