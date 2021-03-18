The 5 Most Comfortable Sandals for Spring — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s spring sandal season! We’re so done with wearing our chunky boots, and can’t wait to get a pedicure and rock all of our go-to sandals. Sure, we love the pairs that are already in our closets, but after an endless winter, we all deserve to treat ourselves. Keep reading for the five comfiest pairs we’re crushing on right now and prepare to free your feet!

For the Person Who Thinks Slippers Are Actual Shoes

If you’ve grown accustomed to a life of plush slippers and sweatsuits, Birkenstocks should be at the top of your list. Now that they’ve become wildly popular and fashionable, there’s no reason not to wear these ultra-comfortable sandals on repeat. Our current favorite is the oversized double-buckle pair — we love the exaggerated design, and you can team them with practically any outfit!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle sandals with free shipping for $150, available from Zappos!

For the Person Who Loves Heels — But Forgets How to Walk in Them

When was the last time you broke out your highest heels? We certainly can’t remember! It’s going to take a bit for our feet to get back into the groove of glamorous stilettos — but you can start the process by picking up these sandals from FARYL! The heel is merely 2 1/2 inches tall, and although it’s thin, it’s incredibly supportive.

Get the FARYL by Farylrobin Analisa heeled sandals (originally $75) on sale with free shipping for just $51, available from Zappos!

For the Person Who Thinks Socks and Sandals Are Forever Fashionable

Socks and sandals — it’s one of the most divisive fashion quandaries of our time. This look simply isn’t for everyone, but if you want to get involved, the Teva Flatform Universal sandals are your best bet. These sandals have a sleek aesthetic that will look fresh alongside some patterned ankle socks!

Get the Teva Flatform Universal sandals with free shipping for $65, available from Zappos!

For the Person Who Thinks Sweaty Feet Are a Crime

These slip-on sandals from Blowfish are ideal for anyone who hates sweaty feet thanks to the single strap that runs across the top of the toes. Every step you take will give your feet an opportunity to breathe, and the gentle spring breeze will keep your toes cool!

Get the Blowfish Leigh sandals with free shipping for $55, available from Zappos!

For the Person Who Would Wear Flip Flops to a Wedding

You may be able to get away with wearing flip flops to far more occasions when they look as good as this pair from Havaianas! They’re just as comfy as the brand’s classic rubber flip flops, but because they have a wedge heel to make them slightly dressier, they’re far more versatile. Plus, they come in trendy metallic shades!

Get the Havaianas High Light Flip Flops with free shipping for $32, available from Zappos!

