Julianne Hough’s Go-To Hoka One Sneakers Are on Sale at Zappos Right Now

Who doesn’t love seeing the designer ensembles A-listers (and their dedicated stylists) put together when there’s a big movie premiere or awards show on the calendar? We’re obsessed with the glitz and glam of a big event, but we’re also keen on off-duty outfits. Since red carpet aren’t exactly happening at the moment, we’re focusing on what the stars wear while they run everyday errands and go about their daily lives — just like Us!

Julianne Hough was recently photographed strutting her stuff in Los Angeles on her way to grab coffee. For the occasion, she wore black high-waisted leggings — but what we noticed immediately were her Hoka sneakers! Hough has been spotted in these beauties before, and we happened to find them on sale at Zappos right now.

These sneakers are incredibly popular, and they were made with the runner in mind. Even if you’re not hitting the track, you can still wear these sneakers for whatever form of exercise you prefer! It’s no surprise that an athletic dancer like Hough would be snapped wearing top-notch sneakers — even if it’s just for a quick java jaunt.

These sneakers have balanced cushioning, so the support differs throughout the sole. They are known for their incredible arch support, which is approximately an inch thick. The rest of the sneaker is made from a combination of materials, and it’s perforated to give your feet some breathability.

Simply put, these sneakers have comfort nailed down. Both the tongue and back of each shoe are padded so that they don’t scratch your ankles or cause intense friction. They also have a super low profile which helps combat any chafing. Shoppers say that their comfortable nature is exactly why they have won so many fans!

The black and white look of these shoes is seriously sleek, and they will pair perfectly with any athleisure outfit. But the fun doesn’t stop there: You can wear them with jeans, shorts or even cute skirts! If you’re not working out in them, these sneakers can add some sporty flair to your outfit. At this sale price, who could resist?

See it: Get the Hoka One One Clifton 6 sneakers (originally $130) on sale with free shipping for just $100, available from Zappos!

