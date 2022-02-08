21 Trending Miniskirts That Will Transition Into Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who says you can’t wear miniskirts in the winter? We’re still in the thick of the season, but we can already start feeling the spring slowly creeping in. And as we get closer to the warmer months, we’re ready to shop for spring trends that are bound to take over — specifically traditional mini and micro miniskirts!

Midis are officially taking a backseat to shorter styles that show ample amounts of leg, as demonstrated by our favorite Instagram influencers. Interested? We’ve rounded up a slew of options to get you inspired. While it’s still cold outside, you can rock miniskirts with tights and tall boots for extra warmth — and when it’s sunny enough to wear skirts solo, these options will be instant classics. Read on for more!

21 Mini and Micro Miniskirts We’re Wearing Into Spring

Leather and Suede Miniskirts

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This faux-leather skirt from Amy Lynn has a beautiful side tie detail that gives it an elegant flair. It’s a versatile staple whether you want to dress it up or down — $89 at Nordstrom!

2. We Also Love: If you want a classic mini look, this one from MANGOPOP is the one to get. It’s skintight and timeless — just $24 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: The high slit on this Naked Wardrobe miniskirt is super sultry and certainly makes a statement. Bold fashionistas are going to adore how it looks teamed with a bodysuit and thigh-high boots — $48 at Nordstrom!

4. Favorite Suede Mini: Faux leather isn’t the only material we love! This skirt from katiewens is made from a faux-suede fabric, and we love the lace-up details throughout — starting at $23 on Amazon!

5. Best A-Line Style: This camel brown faux-leather mini from BB Dakota by Steve Madden has a sweet appeal that’s simply swoon-worthy. We also love the front pocket details that add some prep energy — $79 at Nordstrom!

6. Favorite Unique Style: We honestly didn’t know that pleated faux-leather skirts existed until we found this one from Lulus! The design is timeless, but the material gives it some edge at the same time — $48 at Nordstrom!

Denim Miniskirts

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Denim is usually regarded as a casual material, but this Free People mini is anything but! The dark black color and structured design can be worn with elegant tops and blouses — $50 at Nordstrom!

8. We Also Love: ’90s style is back in a big way, and you can score that throwback vibe by picking up this BDG skirt! Its pleats and side buckle details are a sleek nod to that era of fashion — $54 at Nordstrom!

9. We Can’t Forget: Vintage vibes are the name of the game with this Hudson Jeans skirt. It’s a cutoff style that has fraying at the hem, and we also appreciate the pop of color on the sides with stripe details — originally $195, now on sale for $75 at Nordstrom!

10. Best Retro Style: This Yeokou mini is another strong option if you’re looking to create a Y2K-inspired ensemble. The pleating helps it to flair out on the sides for a fun silhouette — just $29 on Amazon!

11. Favorite Distressed Mini: If you enjoy distressed details in your denim, this Haola skirt has you covered! There are ripped elements that are expertly placed and a frayed hem to complete the look — starting at $22 on Amazon!

12. Best Button-Up Style: This American Apparel skirt has buttons that run from the top of the waist down to the hem. The A-line shape also makes it one of the more flattering skirts on our list — starting at $25 on Amazon!

13. Favorite Acid Wash Mini: This skirt from Wild Fable is made from acid wash denim and comes in three great shades. If you dig this aesthetic, it’s a must-have — just $21 at Target!

Knit Miniskirts

14. Our Absolute Favorite: This SweatyRocks skirt combines the mini and preppy trends throughout its design! It’s made from a tweed material that we immediately fell for — just $26 on Amazon!

15. We Also Love: Sweater skirts have become mega-popular, and one of the top styles we’ve found is this one from Wild Fable! It’s adorable and also has a matching top available if you want to wear it as a set — just $16 at Target!

16. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for a plaid skirt, this one from WDIRARA is a contender! There are so many colors and styles available, so you’re bound to find the version that’s suitable for you — starting at $20 on Amazon!

17. Best Ruched Style: When you have ruching on the sides of a skirt, like this one from LYANER, it creates a striking silhouette. The ruching is ultra-flattering, which is why so many shoppers adore it — starting at $10 on Amazon!

18. Favorite Bold Style: Plaid prints may typically be synonymous with retro styles, but not the plaid on this Topshop skirt! The bright pink and purple colors used give it a youthful energy that feels fresh — $56 at Nordstrom!

19. Best Graphic Print Skirt: Every single print on this this mesh Verdusa mini is a winner! Choose between marble, flowers, butterflies or even mushrooms as your pick of choice — starting at $15 on Amazon!

20. Favorite Ribbed Mini: We love ribbed lounge pieces, so we knew that we would be all about this skirt from SheIn! The material makes it one of the more comfortable skirts in our roundup — just $22 on Amazon!

21. Cozy Skirt Style: The knit material of this VICI Collection skirt has a fuzzy quality that’s reminiscent of a blanket. It may be the definition of a winter-to-spring transitional skirt — $48 at Nordstrom now!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!