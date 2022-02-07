21 Stylish Cardigans That Left Our Editors Seriously Impressed

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We always make sure to have some great basics in our wardrobe, but when a piece literally leaves Us saying, “Wow,” we know it’s time to free up a hanger or some space in our dresser. You never know when you’re going to stumble upon your next favorite cardigan, for example!

Well, except right now. We’re about to link you to 21 on Amazon that seriously impressed Us, and we’re hoping you find at least one that seriously speaks to your heart and personal style on this list. Scroll down to shop!

21 Editor-Approved Cardigans

Fuzzy Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Looking for something wildly cozy yet still chic? This hooded Zilcremo cardigan is definitely the type of piece you’ll never want to take off!

2. We Also Love: The fuzzy, popcorn-style fleece on this BMJL cardigan both feels and looks amazing. We love the snowy vibe!

3. We Can’t Forget: This fan-favorite MEROKEETY cardigan is stretchy and softer than soft. It comes in so many colors too!

Patterned Cardigans

4. Our Absolute Favorite: How can we resist a good leopard print? As this ZESICA cardigan proves, we definitely can’t!

5. We Also Love: It doesn’t get much sweeter than this Belle Poque cardigan. The cherry print is going to earn so many compliments!

6. We Can’t Forget: We’re majorly digging the retro style of this argyle-print GRACE KARIN cardigan. Timeless!

Chunky-Knit Cardigans

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Give Us all of the slouchy greatness of this YIBOCK cardigan. The ultimate in cozy cuteness!

8. We Also Love: Looking for something with a totally unique design? This FERBIA cardigan has pom pom accents built into the knit on the sleeves!

9. We Can’t Forget: This Astylish cardigan goes out to all of our cable-knit lovers out there! No chunky knit collection is complete without one!

Kimono-Style Cardigans

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This beautiful Dokotoo cardigan has a watercolor-like print and a flowy fit. It doesn’t stop there though. Can we talk about that dainty tassel trim?

11. We Also Love: This MayBuy cardigan is a great pick because it can be worn to the beach or over a fancy dress with heels. So versatile!

12. We Can’t Forget: Okay, this lace and mesh Bsubseach cardigan is gorgeous! Do we have to pick just one color?

Longline Cardigans

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Want something longer, in more of a midi or maxi length? Check out this mega-stylish Kistore cardigan!

14. We Also Love: This duster-style NABYCOBY cardigan is a dream with its cute balloon sleeves. We’re seeing this for a supermodel-off-duty look!

15. We Can’t Forget: Bye, sleeves! This URRU cardigan doesn’t need them! It does, however, have drapey lapels and side pockets!

Blazer-Style Cardigans

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Not every blazer has to be stiff and uncomfortable. This Zeagoo cardigan is super soft and comfy!

17. We Also Love: This double-breasted Dellytop cardigan nails the oversized look. A total outfit upgrader!

18. We Can’t Forget: This super flowy GAMISOTE cardigan is so pretty! This is the type of blazer you’ll wear to work and on date night!

Premium Brand Cardigans

19. Our Absolute Favorite: No, you’re not seeing a cardigan layered over a shirt here. This wool/cashmere Brochu Walker cardigan is all one piece!

20. We Also Love: We’re obsessed with the patchwork on this Rails cardigan. Now on sale!

21. We Can’t Forget: If you’re all about cottagecore and prairie fashion, this floral, beaded LOVESHACKFANCY cardigan is a beautiful find. It looks like it could be vintage!

