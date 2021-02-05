We Want to Wear This Chunky, Lantern-Sleeve Cardigan With Everything

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some pieces that just seem to defy all boundaries and expectations. Some are strictly casual while others solely belong at black-tie affairs. Some can only be worn with very specific colors while others can’t handle busy patterns or designs. And then, one day, you stumble upon a piece that can do it all…and you cannot pass it up!

This cardigan from Amazon is one of those pieces for Us — and probably for you too. If we were skeptical about the concept of love at first sight before, we know it’s possible now. At least with clothing. And that’s all that matters! Well, the price matters too, but in this case it’s no problem at all. You can nab this versatile piece for under $35!

Get the Cicy Bell Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cardigan is oversized and has a chunky knit construction that we truly adore. While we’ve worn comfy sweaters before, they don’t often actually compare to the comfort of a soft blanket, for example. This Cicy Bell sweater, however, truly gives you the best of both cute and comfy together!

This cardigan has an open front and a straight hem that reaches around mid-thigh. Our favorite part, however, might have to be the sleeves. They’re ultra-voluminous lantern sleeves, exuding effortlessness and style. We want them. On our arms. Right now.

Get the Cicy Bell Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater is currently available in 14 colors. You have mostly solid shades to choose from, with some neutral classics and fun color pops, plus a handful with horizontal color-blocking. It definitely makes narrowing down your favorites difficult when they’re all this good!

As you can see in the photos, this cardigan looks just as gorgeous with a floral mini dress as it does with a basic white top and blue denim jeans. That already gives it plenty of versatility. Now picture it with a button-up top and high-rise trousers. Office cozy! Now picture it with a slinky satin dress and heels. Undeniable elegance. This sweater really works for just about everything, including when you’re just hanging out in loungewear at home. Prepare for all of your friends to be envious!

Get the Cicy Bell Open Front Chunky Knit Cardigan starting at just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Cicy Bell here and browse through other cardigans here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!