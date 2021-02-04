‘Bridgerton’-ize Your Wardrobe With These 7 Regency-Style Pieces

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re sure it doesn’t come as news to you that Netflix Original Bridgerton is the hottest TV series around right now. The sultry new period piece has been simply captivating, and not just because of its addictive drama and really, really good-looking actors. The fashion has, perhaps, stuck with viewers the most. Everyone wants Bridgerton-inspired clothing now!

According to The Daily Mail, eBay saw a 39% increase in the search for corsets since Bridgerton’s release, along with a 26% increase on puff-ball sleeves and a 34% increase on crystal earrings. Yahoo! also reported that Lyst has seen a 123% overall increase in corset searches.

Want to incorporate Bridgerton style into your wardrobe without looking like you’re wearing a Regency era costume? We’ve picked out some fantastic finds from Amazon to perhaps help bring out your inner Daphne!

This Vintage-Style Dress

Light and comfy, this dress is easily a modern version of the style we’ve seen over and over in Bridgerton. We saw it and we instantly knew it had to be on this list!

Get the R.Vivimos Half-Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Vintage Dress starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Corset

We like this corset because it’s sleek, pretty and doesn’t have five million hooks. Remember to exercise caution when wearing corsets!

Get the SHAPERX Waist Training Corset starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Puff-Sleeve Top

Lace, puffed shoulders and ruffles all made many appearances in Bridgerton, and this elegant blouse features all of the above!

Get the Romwe Short-Sleeve Mock Neck Casual Blouse in White Solid for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Paisley Vest

This piece is actually inspired by Simon! We’re taking his fancy vest style and reworking it as a quilted zip vest that will be a perfect layer in the chilly weather!

Get the Erika Kaila Quilted Zip Front Vest starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Hooded Cape Coat

We are positively obsessed with the hooded cape outerwear seen on the ladies of the show. This piece from Amazon is so similar, but it has a trendy plaid print that really makes it perfect for 21st century fashion!

Get the MIHOLL Cape Coat for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Lace Gloves

We saw many elegant gloves on Bridgerton, but the delicate lace look truly set our hearts aglow. These are so inexpensive, but they will take any fancy garden party or perhaps wedding look up to the next level!

Get the SATINIOR Lace Gloves for just $8 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Sparkling Earrings

We wouldn’t forget about the crystal-like earrings. This mega-sparkly pair is definitely giving us those Regency vibes, especially with its dangly teardrop shade. These earrings come in so many colors too!

Get the EVEVIC Crystal Teardrop Dangle Earrings for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

