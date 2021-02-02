Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, aside from flowers and chocolate, jewelry is at the top of the gift list. But of course, it can cost a pretty penny to score your sweetie some beautiful bling. That’s where we come in! What if we told you that we’ve discovered a solid selection to pick from this year that won’t cost a fortune? In fact, thanks to AURA, these eye-catching, high-quality pieces all ring in at $40 or less!

We picked out our five favorite jewelry finds that are available right now. If you make a quick decision, you can order any of these pieces and enjoy free shipping — plus, they will be here in time for the big day. These are great gifts to give anyone in your life — including your crew (hello, Galentine’s Day!), your mom or even yourself!

This AURA Rhodium Plated Pendant Necklace and Crystal Stud Earring Jewelry Set

In our eyes, this is the highlight of the AURA collection. It will upgrade any outfit instantly — be it a formal ensemble or a cashmere sweat set! Plus, the sapphire shade is so winter-appropriate.

Get the AURA Rhodium Plated Pendant Necklace and Crystal Stud Earring Jewelry Set for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This AURA Gold Plated Pendant Necklace and Crystal Stud Earring Jewelry Set

This set has matching crystals on the dainty pendant and the stud earrings that you can get in two different hues — and they come perfectly packaged in an adorable gift box. Any lucky lady will love it!

Get the AURA 18K Gold Plated Pendant Necklace and Crystal Stud Earring Jewelry Set for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This AURA Crystal Pearl Pendant Necklace and Stud Earring Jewelry Set

This set has the same design as the previous option, but it utilizes pearls instead of crystals as the featured stone. Talk about glamorous!

Get the AURA Crystal Pearl Pendant Necklace and Stud Earring Jewelry Set for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

These AURA Rose Gold Plated Double Drop Chain Earrings

These drop earrings have crystals at the top and bottom of the chain, plus a classic style that anyone will fall in love with.

Get the AURA 18K Rose Gold Plated Double Drop Chain Earrings for $29, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

This AURA Rose Gold Plated Pendant Necklace

If you love the drop earrings that we just mentioned and want to get a matching necklace for that special someone, this pendant comes in the same shades so you can create your own set!

Get the AURA 18K Rose Gold Plated Women’s Pendant Necklace for $32, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 2, 2021, but are subject to change.

